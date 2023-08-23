Liberia: Over 300 District#9 Residents Endorse Saah Foko

A group under the banner, Citizens Movement for the Re-election of President George Manner Weah has endorsed the re-election bid of Montserrado County District#9 incumbent Representative, Frank Saah Foko, Jr.

The group is considered by its members as one of the biggest auxiliaries of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

It has a membership of over three hundred (300) committed men and women, who are devoted to re-electing President Weah.

Its chairperson, Mr. Hamzart Kiazolu said, after investigating track records of various representative candidates in the district, they see Representative Foko as the best choice of the people.

According to him, Representative Foko has plans to liberate the district based on his contribution there in a short while as a lawmaker.

"After intense scrutiny of over ten (10) representative candidates in District#9, we see Representative Foko as the best option for District #9. We had no candidate for the representative election. After a careful political examination of the ten (10) candidates in the district, we reliably reached a solidified decision based on tangibility and service to the district. With these criteria setup, Foko was overwhelmingly voted upon by our leadership for endorsement." Kaizolu explained.

Responding to the endorsement, Representative Foko applauded the leadership of the Citizens Movement for the Re-election of Pres. Weah, for such a solid and thoughtful decision.

Providing reasons why citizens should re-elect him, Representative Foko reminded the people of 20th Street Community about his role played in resolving a land case they had in the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also pointed to his intervention when the community was hit with a massive flood that rendered half of the residents homeless.

"I brought electricity to 20th Street and many other communities when they were in perpetual darkness by replacing damaged transformers. Look at the Airfield to Matadi Road, the Fiamah Road, the Fanti Town Road, the Fiamah Market, the 12th Street Market, the Vocational School and its rapid improvement under my leadership. I have also conducted rehabilitation of feeder roads in various communities. Kindly look at my unmatched legislative engagements at the level of the National Legislature", Foko outlined.

Based on these services, he urged the people of District #9 to make no mistake on October 10 by re-electing him.

"The best of decisions is by voting Pres. Weah for the Presidency, Sen. Saah Joseph for the Senator, and I Rep. Frank Saah Foko, Jr., for Representative. As we have kept the legacy of our late Honorable, it is now time for us to maintain the many developments in the district by providing proper representation, adequate oversight and beneficiary laws for the transformation of our people", he concluded.

The district was earlier represented by the late female lawmaker, Munah Pelham-Youngblood, who died in 2020 following a protracted illness.

