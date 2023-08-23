Senegal: When Will President Macky Sall Act?

22 August 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
The fact that since the incarceration of Ousmane Sonko there is more calm than expected has proven that the Senegalese situation is unpredictable and should not be taken for granted, which offers opportunity for sober reflection consultation, dialogue and peaceful resolution of all disputes.

Peace does not need protection from the barrel of the gun. It is therefore necessary to make use of each situation to promote dialogue and consensus building on all matters of concern. Foroyaa has repeatedly indicated that peace cannot be maintained in a country for the intervention of the security forces. It can only be maintained by enlarging inclusion and democratic participation. This is therefore an opportunity to call upon those who have participated in the Senegalese electoral process in one way or another to engage in a national conference to decide the political future of the county. The president of Senegal must try to leave a legacy of an open society where everyone enjoys freedom of expression and association.

