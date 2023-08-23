Ghana: GDFA Preparation for Deaf World Cup Halts ...Over Lack of Funds

The Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) has appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to support its participation at the fourth World Deaf Football Championship Malaysia 2023.

What is known as the Deaf Football World Cup is slated for September 23 to October 7 in Malaysia.

In all, 24 countries including Ghana would participate in the competition which qualification was secured last year following impressive wins over Nigeria and Cameroon in the African qualifiers.

But barely a month to go for the championship, preparation for the Black Wonders, Ghana's deaf football team, has been stalled due to lack of funds and efforts to get sponsorship from corporate institutions have proved futile.

Mr Ransford Lartey, Head of Public Relations of the GDFA, told the Times Sports yesterday that mood among players and officials was that of anxiety and uncertainty, following the difficulty in raising funds for the team.

"We're a little frustrated with the way things are going. We have informed the Sports Ministry and other relevant institutions, but help is not forthcoming. We're hoping that the ministry will respond soon and hope others would follow."

According to him, "we are late as regards preparation with about 30 days to go. We need to camp players while we take care of administrative duties as well."

Mr Lartey stated that failure to participate in the championship would attract a fine and also affect Ghana's reputation in deaf sport.

"We went through a lot to secure qualification for this championship which we hope to use to give the deaf footballers exposure. With the regularity with which they miss out on such championships at the last minutes, it will create a feeling among them that no one cares about them. I hope corporate Ghana and MoYS will come to our aid," he said.

The 24 countries have been categorised into six groups of four countries for the group matches of the World Cup.

Host nation, Malaysia, lead the pack in Group A which houses Turkey and two African countries - Nigeria and Egypt, while Ghana's Black Wonders campaign in Group B with England, Thailand and Mali.

Greece lead Group C China, Chile and Cameroon; Group D has France, Australia, Senegal and Kuwait; Group E with Japan, Ukrai