Ghana: 150 Pregnant Girls, 110 Nursing Mothers Write BECE in A/R

Kumasi — A total of 150 pregnant girls sat for the recent 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ashanti Region.

Similarly, 110 nursing mothers took part in the examination.

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here in an interview on Thursday.

According to the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Directorate, Henry Boateng, the number recorded during the examination was 108 for the pregnant candidates, while, nursing mothers was 104.

The PRO indicated that the number would increase as the directorate was updating the records of the pregnant and nursing mothers.

He mentioned that they were among the total of 117, 084 candidates who sat for the examinations.

Adding that 57,973 from the total candidates were males while 59,111 were females.

The GES, he said, recorded 314 candidates as absent, attributing it to a number of factors including some dropouts, sickness, travelling among others.

Mr Boateng disclosed that, Kumasi Metropolis topped the number of centres with 36 and recorded the highest number of candidates totalling 9,878.

Sekyere Afram Plains District according to the PRO had the least number of recorded candidates of 367.