Ghana: 150 Pregnant Girls, 110 Nursing Mothers Write BECE in A/R

22 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope

Kumasi — A total of 150 pregnant girls sat for the recent 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ashanti Region.

Similarly, 110 nursing mothers took part in the examination.

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here in an interview on Thursday.

According to the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Directorate, Henry Boateng, the number recorded during the examination was 108 for the pregnant candidates, while, nursing mothers was 104.

The PRO indicated that the number would increase as the directorate was updating the records of the pregnant and nursing mothers.

He mentioned that they were among the total of 117, 084 candidates who sat for the examinations.

Adding that 57,973 from the total candidates were males while 59,111 were females.

The GES, he said, recorded 314 candidates as absent, attributing it to a number of factors including some dropouts, sickness, travelling among others.

Mr Boateng disclosed that, Kumasi Metropolis topped the number of centres with 36 and recorded the highest number of candidates totalling 9,878.

Sekyere Afram Plains District according to the PRO had the least number of recorded candidates of 367.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.