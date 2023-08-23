Ghana: Innovation in Healthcare - Ghana's New HIV Self-Testing Tool

For many years, the mere thought of getting tested for HIV was a daunting and nerve-wracking experience in Ghana. It meant sitting in a waiting room, surrounded by strangers, anticipating the dreaded HIV test results. But, what if testing for HIV could be done as easily and as privately as taking a pregnancy test?

Thanks to HIV Self-Testing Tool (HIVST), that is now a possibility. It is for this reason that the invention of this HIVST, which is not for sale, will help in winning the fight against HIV and encourage persons to seek prompt medical attention in the event that their self-test produces positive results.

This game-changing innovation offers people the chance to test for HIV in the comfort of their own homes, without the stress and fear of a public hospital visit.

The new kit is not just a mere technological breakthrough; it is an important step in combatting the spread of HIV/AIDS. By offering accessibility, convenience and confidentiality, this self-testing tool will encourage people to get tested and take immediate action, instead of silently spreading the disease.

The unveiling of the new tool by the Ministry of Health could not have come at a better time. The epidemic of HIV/AIDS in Ghana is spreading at an alarming rate, with hundreds of people diagnosed each year. Many are unaware of their HIV status until it's too late, resulting in the disease progressing to AIDS with little medical help to save their lives or improve their quality of life. This new HIVST tool has the potential to make a significant impact on public health in Ghana and reduce the number of undiagnosed cases. It is truly a revolutionary invention, giving hope to those affected by this devastating disease.

By providing a private testing environment, self-testing tools will help address the concerns around privacy and confidentiality that some individuals may have. This can encourage more people to get tested, leading to early diagnosis and treatment.

The Ghana Aids Commission has revealed that so far, 70,000 kits had been distributed across the regions in the country, targeting the youth.

As at July 19, 2023, the Commission said it had in stock more than 165,000 kits for distribution to boost the numbers across the country.

How the self-test is carried out

The HIV self-test is carried out by swabbing of the upper and lower gums with an oral swab test stick and dipping the stick in a test tube solution.

After that you wait for 20 minutes to read the results.

HIVST are designed to reach populations that may face barriers to traditional testing methods. They particularly benefit individuals who may feel stigmatised, marginalised, or who live in remote areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.

The continuous advancements in HIVST contribute to the overall goal of reducing HIV transmission rates, promoting early diagnosis, and improving the overall management of HIV/AIDS.

In addition, HIVST tools have the potential to reach marginalised populations and areas that have limited access to healthcare infrastructure. By removing logistical barriers and reducing the need for healthcare staff, these tools can help increase testing rates and ultimately contribute to HIV prevention and control efforts.

Current statistics of HIV/AIDS in Ghana

According to the Director General of Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), Dr Kyereme Atuahene, total 354,927 people currently are living with HIV in the country.

Out of the figure, he said, 239,692 are females and 115,235 males.

He said the Greater Accra Region topped the chart with 85,403, followed by Ashanti Region, 72,429 and Eastern Region recording 46,339.

The figures for new infections out of the figure, he said, was made up of 5,647 males and females, 10,927 making a total of 16,574.

He said the HIV epidemic remained a challenge, with certain regions and vulnerable populations disproportionately affected, adding "It is essential that we confront these disparities head-on and ensure that our response is inclusive and reaches those most in need."

Ghana's '95 95 95' target

The '95-95-95' seeks to diagnose 95 per cent of all HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95 per cent of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppression for 95 per cent of those treated, by 2030.

"I would like to stress that the numbers clearly show the vulnerability of women and for that reason women must take the necessary prevention actions that would ensure that they do not have HIV," he added.

The new HIV self-testing tools, which represent a significant advancement in science and innovation will undoubtedly contribute significantly towards achieving this target for the betterment of the country.

The position of the Ministry of Health on innovative kits

Commenting on the HIVST, Ghana's Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the HIV self- testing kit was one of the newest innovations in the range of strategies aimed at encouraging persons to know their status.

He said the availability of HIV testing kits would address the critical gaps in healthcare system.

"Testing is the foundation to the entire response to HIV/AIDS, which is the gateway to prevention, treatment care and support services."

"When individuals know their status, they can make informed decisions about their health and make the necessary steps to protect themselves and their partners," he said.

Mr Agyeman-Manu also mentioned that increased testing would help effectively identify new infections, and tackled appropriately, adding that there was the need to ensure that everybody, regardless of their socioeconomic status, had access to accurate testing services.

This, he said would strengthen the collective efforts to curb the spread of HIV and reduce the stigma surrounding it.

Touching on the stigmatization surrounding HIV, he said it contributed to the late presentation of the disease at various health facilities, however, the introduction of the HIV self-testing kits would change this narrative.

He said the HIV self-testing would empower individuals to discreetly and conveniently test themselves in the privacy of their homes or other preferred locations.

"By expanding access to sub testing, we can overcome barriers related to stigma and concerns about privacy and confidentiality that often deter individuals from seeking traditional testing test services," he added.

He was optimistic that the tool the continuous advancements in HIV self-testing tools would contribute to the overall goal of reducing HIV transmission rates, promoting early diagnosis, and improving the overall management of HIV/AIDS.

Speaking to a trader at Agbogbloshie market, Madam Angela Wilson said HIV self-testing was user-friendly and require minimal training to perform the test accurately.

"I bought one to try and it was easy to use, I didn't have to go to the hospital to test, due to stigma I vowed not to go for the test at any health facility and so I am glad with this tool I can check it myself," she said.

A nursing mother Margaret Ahinfo said she had never gone for the test, "but whenever I am pregnant, the test is carried out since it was a requirement"

She expressed optimism about the test kit saying "Now I can check my status with this kits without being scared. I would also introduce it to my husband so that we can protect ourselves".