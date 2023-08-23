West Africa: 100 Experts Brainstorm On Money-Laundering in W/Africa

At least 100 experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have assembled in Accra, to participate in the 2nd Inter-Governmental Action Group against money-laundering in West Africa (GIABA) public-private sector consultative forum.

The two-day event seeks to promote cooperation, ordination and engagement between the public and private sector, to effectively implement anti-money-laundering and combating financing of terrorism measures.

It would also deepen public advocacy and enhance Beneficial Ownership (BO) transparency in the West African sub-region.

The programme, on the theme 'Enhancing beneficial ownership transparency in West Africa,' targeted experts among directors of law enforcement agencies with responsibility for investigating money-laundering and terrorist financing, anti-money-laundering and combating financing of terrorism, heads of financial intelligence unit and real estate.

Opening the ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, who was represented by Mr Joseph France, the Director of Financial Stability at BoG said money laundering typologies have shown that corporate entities were becoming the conduit for concealing identities of individuals involved in financial crime while transferring the proceeds of such illegal activities.

He called for transparency in the enforcement of BO policies in West African countries and establishment of information sharing framework, review of current memorandum of understanding, to strengthen collaboration and exchange of information among financial intelligence units.

The Director-General of GIABA, Mr Edwin Harris Jr. said legal persons and legal arrangements played important role in global commerce and trade, which were foundation for modern economies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana West Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the global agenda on enhancing the transparency of BO had gained significant momentum as an important tool for tackling money-laundering and other financial crimes, tracing and recovering stolen assets, enhancing sustainable governance of natural resources as well as improving the business climate and avoiding conflicts of interest for political exposed persons.

The Chief Executive Officer of Financial Intelligence Center and GIABA National Correspondent, Mr Kwaku Dua said the fight against money-laundering and terrorist financing or implementation of anti-money-laundering and countering financing of terrorism measures was a shared responsibility.

He therefore, called for such engagements between the public and private sector, to identify challenges and come up with practical solution.

Mr Dua said that the role of beneficial ownership disclosure would help fight against corruption, illicit financial flows and money laundering.

He said Ghana continued to invest in the Beneficial Ownership disclosure regime, to enhance the mechanisms for collection, storage, verification and rapid access of information by competent authorities.

The President of Compliance Officers Forum of GIABA Member States, Mr Pattison Boleigha stated that the forum which was established in 2015, in Senegal, was poised to contribute its efforts in driving compliance with Build-Operate-Transfer mechanism among the private sector players in the region.