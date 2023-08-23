Ghana: Zito Tips Dreams FC to Qualify Over Milo FC

The Head Coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito, has expressed satisfaction at the outcome of Saturday's CAF Confederations Cup qualifier against Milo FC, by indicating that the objective set for the game was achieved.

Zito on Saturday guided his side to play out a 1-1 drawn game with the Guinean side at the General Lasana Conte Stadium in Conakry.

Speaking to journalists after the game, he pointed out that an objective was set not to lose the game, and their worse result must be a draw.

"We left Ghana with two objectives - either to win or draw. Seriously, I'm very happy one of my targets was achieved."

Having watched the clips of the opposition ahead of the game, Coach Zito noted he knew it was not going to be an easy match.

"Guinea is very passionate with football just like Ghana. They have very good players. We expected a very tough opposition and we had it," he told the press.

Commenting on why he adopted a defensive strategy for the game, the MTN FA Cup winning coach explained that the motive was to not concede a goal.

"The plan was to defend well as a team and catch them on the counter. Then, the moment we score, we'll have to protect that lead."

"After the goal, they opened up and piled a lot of pressure on us; but for that defensive pattern, they would have hurt us greatly."

According to him, a heavy downpour before and during the game also contributed in making that decision since the turf was not in a very good shape.

Zito described Milo FC as a good and formidable team that he expects to come with full force in the second leg encounter.

But the former African Cup winner with Asante Kotoko said his side would do everything possible to beat Milo FC at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.

Zito conceded that the second leg would be a huge encounter, but was hoping to count on home advantage to overcome the Guineans to earn qualification to the next stage of the competition.

"The Dreams FC they saw today would not be the same side on Sunday. It would be a very different team; we would surprise them to qualify."

Dreams FC will welcome the Guinean's side to the Accra Sports Stadium for the second leg on Sunday.