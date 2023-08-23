Ghana: Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly Equips PWDs

22 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly has presented various items to Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the municipality, to empower them and address some of their problems.

The 19 beneficiaries were selected by the Social Welfare Department of the Assembly, as part of their annual activities in helping PWDs with the Assembly's Common Fund.

The items which include deep freezers, grinding machines, gas cylinders, hair dryer, standing dryer and unspecified amount of monies were presented to PWDs in Accra yesterday

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ablekuma West Municipality, Mr George Cyril Bray, who presented the items to the PWDs, said the Assembly had over the years presented various items to assist PWDs living within the municipality.

He explained that, the move was in fulfillment of the government's responsibility to support PWDs in the country as stipulated in the Constitution.

Mr Bray added that, this was meant to also empower, improve their livelihoods and to discourage them from begging on the street.

He said it was the responsibility of the Assembly to ensure PWDs living within the municipality were protected, and supported to improve upon their livelihood.

Mr Bray appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to support the assembly to continue providing handiworks to PWDs, and pay tuition fees to those in school

