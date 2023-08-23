Nigeria: CP to IPOs, Prosecutors - You Must Equip Yourselves With Criminal Laws

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday urged Investigating Police Officers (IPO) to equip themselves with some aspects of the state criminal laws.

Owohunwa threw the challenge on Tuesday during a four-day training for prosecutors and investigators, drawn from different Areas and Divisions of the Lagos Command, at the State CID, Panti Yaba.

The training was organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC) Phase-2, funded by the European Union and managed by International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

Owohunwa, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State CID, Mr Waheed Ayillara, said the men must read all the codes against each crime for them to be able to have successful investigation and prosecution.

He said the purpose of the retraining was to update the officers so that they can deliver their services optimally in line with the vision and mission of the IGP.

"If you want to be a good investigator, prosecutor, you must know and have the law of the case you are handling. Ask questions from your colleagues that know better.

"You must not be a novice. Get all the relevant codes for crimes," he challenged the officers.

The Coordinator of RoLAC in Lagos State, Mrs Ajibola Ijimakiwa said the four-day training programme, was meant for 200 police personnel under the Lagos Police Command, on effective investigation and prosecution.

Ijimakiwa said that the training was organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Prosecution in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice and Lagos Police Command.

She said the training will expose the officers to the new amendment in the criminal justice system in Lagos.

The coordinator said that the officers were expected to improve in their investigations and prosecutions after the training.

The Director of DPP in Lagos, Mr Babajide Martins, said that the training was to ensure an effective administration of the criminal justice system in Lagos State.

Martins said that the training will introduce modern ways of investigation and prosecution in courts.

According to him, it does not matter who you are as a prosecutor, you are as good as the outcome of your investigation report by the Investigation Police Officer (IPO).

The director said that the training will also expose the officers to the plea bargain, District Prosecutors (DPs) and their duties now available in some courts in Lagos.

He pointed out that through the DPs, many case files may not appear in court, especially those that have to do with civil matters and cases without complete investigations.