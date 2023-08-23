Nigeria: Tinubu's Ministers Won't Perform More Than 15% - Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said he does not expect the ministers sworn in by President Bola Tinubu to perform at more than 15 percent.

Speaking during Channels TV's Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Bwala stated that he doesn't expect much based on the people the president has appointed.

He said, "I feel that when it comes to the number of ministers, he (Tinubu) was more particular about politics than governance. The number of governors in the cabinet and the portfolios assigned to some individuals were purely political.

"I don't have an expectation of a performance that is going to be beyond 15 percent, looking at the cabinet members.

"This is because you have a cabinet that is full of people whose track record betrays what we are expecting of them. A governor who did not do much in a state where he had the resources and made executive decisions and nobody questioned him yet couldn't do anything."

Recall that President Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 ministers into his cabinet, which had former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation.

Other ministers include Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).