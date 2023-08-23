Nigeria: Tinubu's Ministers Won't Perform More Than 15% - Daniel Bwala

23 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said he does not expect the ministers sworn in by President Bola Tinubu to perform at more than 15 percent.

Speaking during Channels TV's Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Bwala stated that he doesn't expect much based on the people the president has appointed.

He said, "I feel that when it comes to the number of ministers, he (Tinubu) was more particular about politics than governance. The number of governors in the cabinet and the portfolios assigned to some individuals were purely political.

"I don't have an expectation of a performance that is going to be beyond 15 percent, looking at the cabinet members.

"This is because you have a cabinet that is full of people whose track record betrays what we are expecting of them. A governor who did not do much in a state where he had the resources and made executive decisions and nobody questioned him yet couldn't do anything."

Recall that President Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 ministers into his cabinet, which had former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation.

Other ministers include Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.