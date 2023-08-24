Nigeria: Full List - Lagos Assembly Rejects Six Former Commissioners, Others

The reason for the rejection of the former commissioners was not mentioned in the statement.

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday rejected the reappointment of six former commissioners nominated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening.

The former commissioners include Gbenga Omotoso (Information and strategy), Akin Abayomi (Health) and Sam Egube (Economic planning and budget).

Others are Cecilia Dada (Women affairs and poverty alleviation), Olalere Odusote (Energy resources) Folashade Adefisayo (Education).

The commissioners are among the 17 rejected nominees, a statement by the House's information officer, Bisola Branco-Adekoya, sent to PREMIUM TIMES said.

More than 50 per cent of those rejected worked with the governor in his first administration.

Aramide Adeyoye (special adviser on works and infrastructure), Sholape Hammond (special adviser on SDGs), Rotimi Fashola (permanent scretary on agriculture) and others failed to be confirmed by the House.

Of the 39 commissioner nominees sent to the House by the governor, 22 were confirmed by the legislative arm.

Tokunbo Wahab, the immediate past special adviser on education, and Dolapo Fasawe, the general manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency are among those who made the list.

"Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed," the statement reads.

"He commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

"He also promised that the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the state.

"The confirmation was done through a voice vote as Dr. Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees."

Nominees who made the list

Layode Ibrahim

Mobolaji Ogunlende

Dolapo Fasawe

Bola Olumegbon

Idris Aregbe

Abisola Ruth Olusanya

Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Kayode Bolaji-Roberts

Abiola Olowu

Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya

Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu

Lawal Pedro SAN

Tunbosun Alake

Gbenga Oyerinde

Adekunle Olayinka

Jide Babatunde

Afolabi Ayantayo

Tokunbo Wahab

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

Jamiu Alli-Balogun

Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Those who failed to make the list

Folashade Adefisayo

Akin Abayomi

Yomi Oluyomi

Folashade Ambrose

Barakat Bakare

Gbenga Omotoso

Olalere Odusote

Rotimi Fashola

Cecilia Dada

Sam Egube

Olalekan Fatodu

Solape Hammond

Mosopefolu George

Aramide Adeyoye

Seun Osiyemi

Rotimi Ogunwuyi

Olumide Oluyinka