Nigeria: 'Drug Dealer' Knocks Down NDLEA Operative, Evades Arrest in Lagos

A suspected drug dealer has escaped arrest by knocking down an operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Femi Babafemi, the agency's spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspect drove his "luxury car to crush an officer in his bid to escape arrest when operatives were on a search of his house last weekend."

The operative, whose identity was not revealed, "suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment."

Subsequently, the agency launched a search party for the suspect.

Interception

NDLEA operatives on Friday, 18 August, stormed the suspect's residence located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni Close, Lekki area of the state, for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs.

While the anti-narcotic team was searching his residence, the suspect, oblivious of their presence, drove into his compound.

"In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound," the statement reads.

"The force of his car's speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour's compound, and from there, he dived out of the vehicle to escape.

The agency, during the search at his residence, recovered 10.5 kilogrammes of Loud.

"Following the unpleasant development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding," Mr Babafemi said.

"He also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible."