Nigeria: APC Appoints New Deputy National Chairman, Fills Vacant Positions in NWC

Ali Dalori replaces Abubakar Kyari, who was recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu as minister of agriculture and food security.

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed Ali Dalori as its deputy national chairman (North) to replace Abubakar Kyari, the minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Mr Kyari and the National Women Leader, Betta Edu, resigned from the National Working Committee (NWC) on the APC following their appointments as ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Dalori's appointment was announced on Wednesday by the National Secretary of the Party, Ajibola Basiru.

The new deputy chairman served as Borno State APC Chairman.

Also, Mary Idele replaced Mrs Edu, who is now the minister of Humanitarian Affairs. Mrs Idele is from Edo State.

Garba Datti, a former Member of the House of Representatives, has been appointed as the vice chairman (North-west). Mr Datti is replacing Salihu Lukman, who resigned some weeks ago.

Other appointees are the National Legal Adviser, AbdulKarim Kana; National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa; Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko and Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central Zone), Ikani Okolo.

Two weeks ago, a former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, assumed office as the APC national chairman. He replaced Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned some weeks earlier.

Also, Mr Basiru replaced Iyiola Omisore who also resigned from office.

Messrs Adamu and Omisore emerged officials of the party as its convention in March 2022.