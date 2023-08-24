Nigeria: 12 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested for 'Burying Newborn Baby Alive' in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command and members of two vigilante groups in the state, have arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as 'Yahoo Boys' for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive at Andoni waterfront in Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The vigilante groups were the PHALGA Security Watch, popularly known as PHALGA Security, which was set up by the Port Harcourt City local government area, and the Rivers Neighbourhood Watch.

Speaking with journalists, chairman of PHALGA Security Watch, Victor Ohaji, said he got intelligence that some 'yahoo boys' were doing some rituals at the waterfront.

Ohaji, who stated that he mobilised with his men and on getting to the waterfront the 'yahoo boys' had left, said on close observation, it was discovered that they buried something at the waterfront.

He said on digging the ground, a newborn baby boy was exhumed already dead as at the time it was exhumed.

The vigilante chief explained that he alerted the Rivers State Neighbourhood and the Station Officer of the Police Post at Eagle Island in Port Harcourt, who informed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Azikiwe Police Division.

Ohaji stated that while they were combing Eagle Island, the suspects, who were coming out from an hotel saw them and ran in different directions and the joint security force was able to apprehend a good number of them, and were taken to Azikiwe Police Division, located along Iloabuchi Street in Mile 2 axis of Diobu.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt, for further investigation.