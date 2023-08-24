Nigeria: Navy Alerts Nigerians On Fake Advertisement of Recruitment

The Nigerian Navy has alerted Nigerians to be wary of the sale of admission forms into the Nigerian Navy College of Health Sciences and Technology, NNCHS Offa, Kwara State, by fraudsters.

The fake advertisement according to the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, fixed the cost of obtaining admission forms at N15,000 and the school fees N186, 850.

The fraudsters according to him, "further directed all payments for the forms and school fees to be lodged into a First Bank of Nigeria Account number 3162014359, bearing a pseudo account name; Lieutenant Inusa Endurance and with phone number 09134510613.

"Also, the phony advertisement contains the contacts of a self-proclaimed Public Relations Officer's phone contact; 09134483230 and 09134510613.And the scheduled date for the interview/test as fixed by the miscreants is to hold from September 4 to September 15,2023.

"Pertinently, Nigerian Navy College of Health Sciences (NNCHS) Offa, Kwara State is a professional naval institution exclusively for Nigerian Navy medical personnel and not for civilians, hence, the College has no basis to advertise sales of admission forms to members of the public.

"The names and phone numbers as mentioned above are all fraudulent, meant to deceive individuals and have nothing to do with the Nigerian Navy or the NNCHS, Offa.

"Accordingly, members of the public especially prospective individuals are enjoined to always verify from www.nigeriannavy.mil.ng and other credible sources before committing their hard-earned resources in such fraudulent venture", he admonished".