Rwanda: Bad Rama Reunites With Brother 29 Years After Separation

The Mane record label founder, Ramadhan Mupenda, best known as Bad Rama, has been reunited with his long-lost younger brother nearly 30 years after separation. The emotional encounter comes as a beacon of hope after The 1994 genocide against the Tutsi that tore families apart, including Bad Rama and his brother Olivier Moses Uwimana, who are now overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

Showing his delight, Bad Rama took to Instagram to share his emotions upon finding his brother after 30 years not knowing his whereabouts, thinking he was dead.

The separation occurred during the 1994 genocide against The Tutsi, when their family was forced to flee their homes. Amid the chaos, Bad Rama and his brother were separated from their family. Miraculously, they survived but the two brothers were lost to oblivion.

"For years, I and my family believed that our brother had died but it wasn't until our father's passing that a series of events set in motion our remarkable reunion. Although people had often remarked on the striking resemblance between my brother and I he never paid much attention to it.

"When I shared the news of my father's passing on social media, it triggered a wave of memories for my brother. God who made me a famous figure knew that it would be the only way of reuniting with my brother. Upon seeing the post, he was able to recall our father's name and that is when Uwimana looked for singer Rafiki Coga and told him the whole story. That is how I met him," shared Bad Rama.

Bad Rama accredited the reunion to God saying that what God cannot do, does not exist.

The music entrepreneur who now resides in the United States revealed that he cannot wait to come back to Rwanda, and asked his friends and family to help him thank God.

"This is the best day of my life ever, we thought he passed away but a few days ago God made the impossible possible and my young brother is at home and a grown man. My mother and family are extremely happy," he said.

Uwimana is a father of one and an executive chef. Bad Rama confirmed that he is his long lost brother saying that he has a scar from a burn when they were roasting sweet potatoes together.