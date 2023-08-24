Rwanda's Pascale Mugwaneza Elected to FIBA Central Board

23 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Pascale Mugwaneza, a Rwandan basketball official, has been elected member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)'s Central Board representing Africa.

Mugwaneza, who currently serves as the first vice-president of Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba), was handed the new responsibilities during the FIBA 2023 Congress taking place in Manila, Philippines.

The former basketball player holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering and Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from Africa Leadership University (ALU).

Reacting to Mugwaneza's appointment, Ferwaba president Desire Mugwiza, expressed his confidence in the woman who he feels has competences and skills that can push African basketball to another level.

"I have no doubt that, with her skills, commitment and passion for the game, she will greatly contribute to the growth of women basketball for Rwanda, Africa and help improve the women basketball's global inclusivity, diversity and empowerment," Mugwiza told Times Sport.

Mugwiza, was awarded the 2023 FIBA President's Award for Africa during the same congress, further noted that Africa has taken a significant step forward in gender equality and representation by electing a trailblazing woman to represent women in such a high-ranking position like FIBA Central Board member.

The Congress also elected in Qatar's Sheikh Saud Bin Ali Al-Thani as the FIBA new president.

Mugwaneza is one of 13 new members who joined the FIBA's Central Board on a four-year term from 2023 to 2027. Others include Carol Callan (USA), Yamil Alejandro Bukele Perez (El Salvador), Usie Richards (Virgin Islands), Yuko Mitsuya (Japan), Yao Ming (China), Carmen Tocala (Romania), Matej Erjavec (Slovenia), Asterios Zois (Greece), Tor Christian Bakken (Norway), Jubilee Kuartei (Palau), Burton Ross Shipley (New Zealand) and Jean-Michel Ramaroson (Madagascar).

The elected Central Board members, along with the newly-elected President and Treasurer, will join FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis as well as the Presidents of FIBA's five regions for the term of 2023-2027: Anibal Manave of Africa, Fabian Borro of the Americas, K Govindraj of Asia, Jorge Garbajosa of Europe and David Reid of Oceania for the new term.

The Central Board will appoint a representative of the National Basketball Association (NBA) of the United States and a representative of the players. In addition, the Central Board may co-opt additional members (with full voting rights) for the vision, skill and special expertise that they will bring.

The newly-formed Central Board will meet for the first time on Saturday, September 9, in Manila, on the occasion of the Finals weekend of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

