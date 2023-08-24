Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Abuja

Premium Times
(file photo).
24 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Yet-to-be determined number of people were feared dead and many others trapped in a multi-storey building, which collapsed amidst heavy downpour on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The building is located at the ever-busy Lagos Street in Garki village area of Garki II district of Abuja.

An eyewitness, Tanko Dabo, who was at the scene after the incident, said the building was housing many apartments, while the ground floor was full of shops.

He said the building collapsed during the heavy downpour, which started around 11:50pm late Wednesday night.

"There was wailing all over the place after the building collapsed. Dozens of people are either dead or trapped as the building was fully occupied.

"It was a scene of helplessness with people screaming and running helter-skelter, while the heavy rain continued," he said.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user and former aide to the immediate-past Minister of the FCT, Ikharo Attah, who took to his Facebook page to post the incident in the wee hours of Thursday, said seven persons had so far been rescued and evacuated to hospital, while others were still trapped.

He confirmed that a rescue team and other first responders were on ground at about 2am carrying out rescue operations.

He lamented that the rescue operation was, however, slow due to the ongoing rain at the time.

"They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble," Attah wrote.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.