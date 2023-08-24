Nigeria: Economic Expert Tasks Govt On Adherence to National Development Plan 2021-2025

24 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

An economic expert, Dr Chris Osiomha Itsede, has charged President Bola Tinubu to leverage the National Development Plan 2021-2025, and the perspective plan, Nigeria Agenda 2050 which were both developed and launched by the previous administration to boost the economy.

Itsede, who was the pioneer Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, WAIFEM, gave the advice in an interview in Abuja.

"This government should effectively implement the robust policies and programmes articulated in the plans. Of course, it would be at liberty to tweak and fine-tune some policy and programme areas to align them with emerging realities.... My advice to the president is to stick to the National Development Plan, Agenda 2050," he said.

Itsede who also the Executive Chairman of Polar-Afrique Consulting, an economic and management consulting firm, submitted that, " Fortunately, the Tinubu administration has its job cut out for it in the National Development Plan 2021-2025, and the perspective plan; Nigeria Agenda 2050 that were both developed and launched in the twilight of the previous administration."

Speaking on the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, to the Nigerian economy, he said like in every game of sport, countries may benefit from AfCFTA to the extent of their preparation to effectively play on the continental unified economic space that is under construction.

He said: "As Africa's largest economy, Nigeria can leverage the continental trade bloc to further unlock its economy through the massive trade and investment opportunities outlined in the sectoral protocol being signed under AfCFTA.

"To get its handle squarely on AfCFTA, the Tinubu administration should urgently constitute a committee of experts from MDAs, organised private sector, consultants, CSOs, and academia to articulate a Country Strategy and actionable recommendations for engagement with AfCFTA."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.