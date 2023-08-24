Nigeria: APC Names Kyari's Replacement, Fills Other Vacant NWC, Zonal Offices

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the names of officers to fill vacant positions of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) and zonal offices of the party.

National secretary of the party, Sen Ajibola Basiru, who disclosed this during a media briefing on the outcome of the NWC meeting held at the APC national secretariat, named Ali Bukar Dalori from Borno State as deputy national chairman, North (North East Zone) of the party.

Dalori replaced Senator Abubakar Kyari who later served as acting national chairman of the party before he became the minister of Agriculture.

The party also named Hon Garba Datti Muhammad from Kaduna State as replacement for Malam Saliu Lukman who resigned his appointment as national vice chairman (North West Zone).

Also, Prof Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State was appointed national legal adviser (North Central Zone). He replaced Ahmed El-Marzuk, who resigned from the party's NWC.

Donatus Nwankpa from Abia State emerged as national welfare secretary (South East Zone), while Mary Alile Idele from Edo State was appointed as the national women leader (South South Zone).

Duro Meseko from Kogi State was named the deputy national publicity secretary (North Central), while Ikani Shuaibu Okolo from Kogi State (North Central) was appointed as the zonal organising secretary.

Senator Basiru recalled that during its last meeting, the party's national executive committee (NEC) empowered the NWC to fill the existing vacancies due to resignations and the death of the national welfare officer of the party.

"In furtherance of the power vested on the NWC of the party we have elected the following persons to fill the existing vacant positions", he stated.

Asked if there will be an election to ratify the appointed NWC members, the national secretary said there was no appointment, adding that they were elected.

He noted: "The constitution of the party, article 13, gives the NEC power to act in between elections. The same NEC in the meeting of 3rd August empowered the NWC with the delegation of power to act in filling the vacant positions. So, we acted in line with the constitution of our party."