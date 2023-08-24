Liberia: CDC Announces Candlelight Vigil for Deceased Partisans

Monrovia — The Secretariat of the Mighty Coalition For Democratic Change (CDC) appreciates and commends all partisans and sympathizers for turning out today at the National Headquarters as the party painfully mourned its fallen compatriots who met their untimely demise on their way to Bong County.

In a statement issued on the evening of Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Monrovia, the Secretariat once again conveys on behalf of the Standard Bearer of the CDC President George Weah unfathomable condolences to the families of the fallen partisans and reassures them that the Coalition stands with them during these trying times.

Relatedly, the Party's Secretariat noted that it is with deep and prayerful attention that they are closely following the health developments of other partisans involved in the tragic event on August 22, 2023.

"We take comfort from the fact that they are getting medical attention available at the medical facilities where they observe a convalescence period," the party said.

In another sad development, the CDC mourns the loss of partisan Aloysius G. Bahn, who met his untimely death in Nimba County to what was clearly an avoidable circumstance of electoral violence allegedly orchestrated by Anthony Lama and Junior Flehn who are reportedly Cousins of Unity Party's Vice Standard Bearer Jeremiah Koung.

The Secretariat reemphasizes the party's commitment to violence free elections and has taken the opportunity to inform the National Elections Commission about these early signs of electoral violations from the Unity Party for their kind attention and prudent action.

The Secretariat re-enforces the mandate of the Standard Bearer that all campaign activities are suspended for forty-eight (48) hours in honor of the partisans who are resting in martyrdom and kindly requests all partisans to observe this religiously.

Furthermore, all partisans and sympathizers of the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are now informed that Friday, August 25, 2023, has been designated for a candlelight vigil starting from 7 p.m. at the National Headquarters In Congo Town.

"We anticipate the usual cooperation and understanding of all partisans as we go through these periods of sadness and mourning together. May the souls of all faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in perfect peace,"the CDC National Secretariat announced.