Liberia: Communities, Aggrieved Youth Promise to Work With Western Cluster

22 August 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Joy Wonder Wilson

Affected communities in Bomi County including the young people of the county have promised to work with the management of Western Cluster-Liberia Limited, a concession company operating in the county.

Recently, Western Cluster-Liberia Limited met with the leadership of affected communities in Bomi County and some aggrieved youth in Tubmanburg. The meeting was held under a smooth atmosphere where the citizens including youth expressed their grievances which were adequately addressed by the management.

During the meeting, the citizens assured Western Cluster-Liberia Limited that they would work with management for the development of their county. In the meeting, the leadership of the affected communities and the aggrieved Youth promised to work with the company but asked Western Cluster to do more for the youth and the citizens of the affected communities.

In Remarks, Bomi County Acting Superintendent, Amos Cooper thanked the leadership of the affected communities and the aggrieved Youth for always coming to the round table to discuss and settle issues.

The meeting took place over the weekend and brought together youth and women including the Superintendent of Bomi County.

Meanwhile, the Western Cluster head pledged his company's full support for the development of Bomi County. He stated that the company needs more time to address major issues in the county.

