Liberia: Cummings Receives Massive Support in Monterrado District 10

Monrovia — Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, accompanied by hundreds of partisans, supporters, and sympathizers, stormed District #10 in Montserrado County on Tuesday, August 22, amidst massive jubilation by residents, marketers, shop owners, and citizens. They hailed his visit and shouted slogans like "Cummings is the man we want."

Amidst the downpour of rain, partisans and supporters displayed CPP posters, while residents rushed to meet and greet Cummings. The residents expressed great appreciation for the visit, with some citizens mentioning they had long awaited the arrival of the CPP Standard Bearer.

Cummings and his entourage paraded through various streets including Old Road, Chugbor, Smythe Road, and Gaye Town, shaking hands with residents, shop owners, pedestrians, and marketers, instilling hope for a better Liberia under Cummings' leadership.

A resident from Gaye Town, identified as Varney Hoff, and a market woman in Chugbor, identified as Precious Kollie, spoke highly of Mr. Cummings and his strong desire to alleviate Liberians from extreme suffering and poverty.

This visit to District #10 by the CPP Standard Bearer is part of his community engagement efforts to meet citizens and solicit their views on prevailing socio-economic conditions within families and communities in the lead-up to the general elections on October 10.

Cummings is the leading opposition presidential candidate, enjoying significant popularity, especially among female voters and young people, who make up approximately 65 percent of Liberia's estimated five million population.

The CPP Standard Bearer, Cummings, has demonstrated great energy and enthusiasm since the start of the National campaign on August 5, initiating early morning walking exercises that have gained popularity with hundreds of his supporters joining in the activity.

The tour of communities in Montserrado County District #10 by the CPP Standard Bearer culminated at its National Headquarters with a festive ceremony.

Cummings expressed gratitude to the hundreds of partisans, supporters, sympathizers, and well-wishers for their continuous show of support and solidarity. He reassured them of victory on October 10.