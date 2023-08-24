Liberia: Boakai Commits to Increasing National Budget to U.S.$1 Billion Through Revenue Collection

Monrovia — Unity Party standard bearer, Joseph Nyumah-Boakai, has pledged to raise Liberia's national budget to over one billion United States dollars during his presidency. He intends to achieve this goal through improved tax revenue collection.

Boakai contends that revenue collection has been consistently underreported due to the government's failure to disclose the full extent of tax collection. He accuses the government of diverting these funds for personal use rather than investing in the well-being of the Liberian people. Boakai asserted, "Every year, our budget falls short of six hundred million dollars because tax collections are underreported. They declare less than they collect, and we are aware of it. Under our administration, we will ensure transparent reporting of all taxes collected, with the aim of creating opportunities for our citizens."

These statements were made by Boakai as he embarked on his Montserrado County campaign tour, specifically in Districts 11 and 12. He further promised that his administration would prioritize job creation to empower citizens, reducing their dependence on government assistance for daily sustenance.

Boakai also emphasized his commitment to education, vowing to equip both public and private schools adequately. He pledged to provide teachers with competitive salaries to ensure a high-quality education system that prepares Liberian youth for a promising future. "Our goal is to eliminate child labor and have every child in school, preparing for a brighter tomorrow. We aspire to create an environment in which Liberian youth can compete with their global counterparts," he affirmed.

On the subjects of sanitation and healthcare, the Unity Party standard bearer promised to ensure clean and safe communities with access to clean drinking water nationwide. Boakai pledged to upgrade and maintain well-equipped hospitals, while also recruiting competent medical professionals to enhance the quality of healthcare services across the country.

Boakai concluded by highlighting his international connections and potential investments in Liberia. He stressed the importance of providing assurances to foreign investors that their investments would be safeguarded and that Liberians would have opportunities for personal growth without having to rely on political patronage.