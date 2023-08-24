Nigeria: Many Trapped As Building Collapses in Abuja

Some residents of Abuja are currently trapped in the rubble of a two-storey building that collapsed in the nation's capital.

The incident happened at Lagos Street, Garki village area of Garki, in the wee hours of Thursday.

Rescue operation is ongoing and 37 persons have so far been evacuated to Hospital, according to a social media post by Ikharo Attah, an aide to former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello.

Atah, who also posted a video of the tragic incident, said two persons have been confirmed dead.

Sunny Njoku, a resident confirmed the incident, but said he did not have details.

"It's true. I just passed the place now and I saw many people at the scene. I couldn't wait because I am rushing to the hospital," he simply said.

The authorities are yet to react to the incident at the time or filing this report, but witnesses have been commenting about it on social media.

Daily Trust reports that the nation's capital has recorded a series of building collapse in recent times.

However, this is the the first incident since incumbent FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, assumed office.

In his inaugural address at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) office on Monday, Wike, had threatened to embark on demolition of houses built illegally.

Flanked by Mariya Mahmud, Minister of FCT (state), Wike vowed to move against structures obstructing Abuja master plan.

"People who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad... Refuse everywhere. Those being paid for refuse collection, what are they doing? So, we must also sit down to look at different ways of waste disposal. It is very key. All those people distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad.. if you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down, be you a minister or an ambassador.

"If you know you have developed where you are not supposed to develop your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green area to build, sorry the green area must come back. So, If you know you have anybody who is involved, anyone that has taken over the green areas and the parks to restaurants, we won't accept that. Sorry, if your father or your mother has done that, there is nothing I can do."