Nigeria: Implementation of New Varsity Curriculum Begins September - Govt

24 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, has said the implementation of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards CCMAS (CCMAS) developed for universities will commence in September.

Maiyaki who stated this at the Stakeholders' Colloquium on CCMAS in Abuja on Wednesday, said the new curriculum would reposition Nigerian universities to be among the best in Africa.

"The reviewed curriculum is endowed with unique features tailored to meet the evolving demands of the rapidly changing world. It emphasises interdisciplinary learning, soft and critical skills development, entrepreneurship and value creation," he said.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, urged universities to make optimal use of the 30 per cent university senate's input and ensure that learning outcomes and skills are acquired irrespective of the core discipline.

Represented by Permanent Secretary David Adejo, the minister said the skills must be readily applicable to the environment of the university, the country in particular and the global community in general.

He said 70 percent of the total curriculum was captured in the CCMAS; and 30 percent ceded to universities' senates to build in the uniqueness of their various universities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.