Nigeria: Implementation of New Varsity Curriculum Begins September - Govt

Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, has said the implementation of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards CCMAS (CCMAS) developed for universities will commence in September.

Maiyaki who stated this at the Stakeholders' Colloquium on CCMAS in Abuja on Wednesday, said the new curriculum would reposition Nigerian universities to be among the best in Africa.

"The reviewed curriculum is endowed with unique features tailored to meet the evolving demands of the rapidly changing world. It emphasises interdisciplinary learning, soft and critical skills development, entrepreneurship and value creation," he said.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, urged universities to make optimal use of the 30 per cent university senate's input and ensure that learning outcomes and skills are acquired irrespective of the core discipline.

Represented by Permanent Secretary David Adejo, the minister said the skills must be readily applicable to the environment of the university, the country in particular and the global community in general.

He said 70 percent of the total curriculum was captured in the CCMAS; and 30 percent ceded to universities' senates to build in the uniqueness of their various universities.