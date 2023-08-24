Nigeria: Building Collapses in Abuja, Scores Rescued, Others Fatally Injured

24 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

FCT FEMA said the two-storey building, which serves both residential and commercial purposes collapsed on Wednesday night.

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FCT FEMA) has confirmed the collapse of a two-storey building on Wednesday night, at Lagos Street, Garki Village, Abuja.

The Head of Public Affairs of the agency, Nkechi Isa, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that 37 persons were rescued alive, while two others were fatally injured.

Mrs Isa said that a rescue operation was ongoing to search for more victims.

She added that a combined team of the FCT FEMA, Federal Road Safety Corps and FCT Command of the Nigerian Police were on ground to rescue and evacuate victims.

"The two-storey building, which serves both residential and commercial purposes collapsed on Wednesday night.

"FCT FEMA Search and Rescue Team are awaiting excavators to intensify the search to ensure that no victim is left in the rubble of the collapsed building," she said.

The Director-General of the agency Dr Abbass Iddriss, commended the efforts of all stakeholders, including members of the community that were working hard manually to rescue trapped persons.

