Ghana: Jewellers Association Pushes for Establishment of Gold Hub, Exhibition Centre

The Jewellers Association of Ghana has launched its annual event to deliberate on issues relating to the sector and also discuss how the precious metal can further contribute to economic growth.

Dubbed '2023 Gold Statement', the event will also afford the players the opportunity to exhibit their products and cap it with a conference.

The President of the Association, Mrs Judy Nakuor Crayem, speaking at the launch, called for the establishment of a gold hub and an exhibition centre where people would work and showcase their gold and precious stones in the country.

According to the Association, Ghana was the leading exporter of gold in West Africa, hence the need to have a centre to promote made-in-Ghana jewellery both locally and internationally.

She said the hub, when built, would create employment, and rake in revenue to develop the country, and also help build the capacity of youth through training.

Mrs Crayem said Ghana was well endowed with precious minerals and gemstones and measures were being put in place to stamp Ghana's presence on the world's stage by growing the necessary linkages in Africa, and the rest of the world.

"We have formed linkages with the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) who have recognised the good work we have been doing in Ghana and are partnering us this year," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Standards Authority, Professor Alexander Dodoo, said the Authority would support the association by providing marking services, certification, testing services, and all services related to standardisation with regards to the hub.

"We are ready to support them with the establishment by providing them with the necessary guidelines and code of conduct for licensing, because this is about the development of Ghana through gold and other gemstones," he said.

The President, Women in Mining Ghana, Mrs Georgette Sakyi-Addo, said there was the need to recognise the potential of partnerships as a cornerstone for driving positive change in the Jewellery industry.

She said her organisation would channel its energy and resources towards supporting members to seize the unprecedented opportunities presented by the gold Jewellery and gemstone industry.

"As we embark on this journey together, let us reaffirm our commitment to responsible practices, sustainable growth, and ethical mining. Let us harness the power of collaboration to amplify the voices of women in our industry and to create a legacy that extends far beyond our immediate horizons," she said.