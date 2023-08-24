Ghana: GSS to Collect Data On Businesses Nationwide

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is to begin a national economic census for data collection on all businesses in the country.

Dubbed the "Ghana 2023 Integrated Business Establishment Survey 1" (IBES 1), which would begin in October with data collection, and would help the GSS to compile an online register of all businesses in the country.

The exercise, which would cost GH₵160 million ($15 million), formed part of measures of the GSS to generate data to promote better business decisions.

Opening a day's consultative meeting in Accra yesterday on the IBES was attended by representatives of about 60 business organisations in the Greater Accra, the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel K. Annim, said the IBES would be done in two phases.

He said the first phase involved data collection which would begin in October this year, and the second phase which would involve data analysis would begin next year.

"Unlike the previous IBESs which covered some specific sectors of the economy, this year's survey is covering all businesses in the country," Professor Annim, stated.

The Government Statistician said the IBES would help businesses in the country to "Escape the informality trap."

Professor Annim said data generated from the survey would help businesses plan and withstand pandemics.

He said a challenge the government encountered during the coronavirus pandemic was lack of data to help in decision making and proper targeting, particularly of the vulnerable.BY KINGSLEY ASARE

Prof. Annim further said the IBES would help in the proper characterisation and designation of businesses in the country.

The Head of Industrial Statistics of GSS and National IBES Coordinator, Mr Anthony Krakah, in the presentation of IBES I said the objective of the programme was to build and update an online business registered.

He said the 2023 IBES I unlike the previous ones would collect data on establishment under sheds, structures, businesses in open location with fixed location, fitting shops, fabrication shops, mobile and virtual businesses, churches, shrines temples, mosques.

Mr Krakah said the IBES would help in the categorisation of businesses, and profile the distribution of businesses and the sector they belong.

"The IBES will help establish the business growth polies by products and their drivers and access the worth of businesses and determine the changes in the structure of businesses over time," Mr Krakah stated.

The Head of Industrial Statistics said data from the IBES I would support the implementation of strategic programmes to address unemployment.

"The data will feed the rebasing of three important economic indicators, namely Gross Domestic Product, Producer Price Index and Index of Industrial Productions," Mr Krakah, stated.

The National Treasurer and National Executive Committee Member of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr Rapheal Ayitey, said the business survey would help government to develop targeted policies in order to support the growth of private sector businesses.

"Government can create policies that promote the private sector only with credible and comprehensive data that reflects the country's business population," he said.

Mr Ayitey entreated owners of private businesses to cooperate with the GSS to enable the Service successfully conduct the survey.