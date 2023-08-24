Liberia: No Extra Remuneration for Special Session - Pro-Tempore Chie Discloses - Outlines Agenda for Special Session

Monrovia — Responding to President George Weah's request, the Liberian Senate reconvened on Tuesday, temporarily suspending their campaign activities for the next two weeks. During this time, they will engage in deliberations and decision-making on crucial matters of national interest, in accordance with Article 32(b) of the 1986 Constitution.

"In this Special Session, we will consider new issues and some of the other issues that have been in Committee rooms that need urgent attention. Since this call is at the behest of members of the Legislature, we will not receive extra remuneration from the National Treasury," said the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Sen. Albert T. Chie.

At the opening session, Sen. Chie mourned the home-going of the Senator Daniel Naathen of Gbarpolu County who died about two weeks ago while undergoing treatment in India.

Outlining a comprehensive legislative agenda for the Special Session, Senator Chie emphasized the importance of the proposed agenda items, which are expected to be completed within the maximum two-week timeframe for the reconvened session. He said primary on the agenda would be the issues of elections. According to him, the National Elections Commission would be cited to provide information on its total preparedness for the conduct of the Legislative and Presidential Elections on October 10, including the issue of security in elections.

Also, the Senate would continue the debate on the Amended Public Health Law.

Senator Chie stressed that the new proposed Public Health Law addresses various contemporary health issues beyond the debate on abortion. It incorporates lessons learned from past health crises like the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill encompasses, according to him, bio-security, bio-safety, occupational health improvements, provisions for infant and child nutrition, traditional alternative medicines, emergency treatment, and more. Senator Chie clarified that there is no standalone bill on abortion but rather a new chapter in the Public Health Law concerning sexual and reproductive health, including topics like sex education, family planning, and abortion.

He said, "For the record, it is imperative that I state that the bill came to Senate from the Honorable House of Representatives for our concurrence. Joint public hearings were conducted by the Committees on Health of both Chambers before the House passed it. At the Senate, several consultations and public hearings have been held and we have not arrived at a final version for the final approval of the Senate Plenary. The bill has been at the Legislature since February 2020 and is therefore not a new legislative instrument.

"Fellow citizens, we are appalled by the interference in our legislative process and condemn the lies which are being propagated by people who have little or no understanding of the various issues contained in the proposed new Public Health Law and the transparent manner in which the debate has been proceeding at the Liberian Senate."

The Senate would also be ratifying an amended Mineral Development Agreement during this special session, Sen. Chie disclosed. Other items for the special session include the continuation of the confirmation process for nominated commissioners of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission; briefing from the Ministry of Public Works on the mandate given by the Liberian Senate to have the two primary Southeastern Road corridors made pliable within 30 days, Passage of the Free tuition Act and, among others.

The President Pro-Tempore then urged all political parties and actors to exercise restraint and avoid clashes as campaign activities intensify ahead of the October elections. He emphasized the Senate's commitment to ensuring transparent, fair, and violence-free elections. In his address, Senator Chie acknowledged the spirited campaign activities taking place throughout the country and commended political parties for their enthusiasm in projecting victory in the Presidential Elections on the first ballot. He stated, "It is healthy in our democratic space for political parties to declare such aspirations and work towards it." However, Senator Chie expressed concern about the recent rhetoric from some quarters that cast doubt on the possibility of achieving a one-round victory through a free and fair election process. He cautioned against making such statements, as they could potentially sow confusion in the post-election period.