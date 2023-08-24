Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends Campaign Following Death of Auxiliary Members in Tragic Accident

Gbarnga — President George Weah on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, expressed sadness over the death of three members of the Girls for Weah auxiliary of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) campaign team and others who met their tragic fate in a road accident that occurred around the New Iron Gate in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The Girls for Weah members died while returning attending a campaigning trail for the re-election of President George Weah. The victims include one male/driver, and five females, according to the Bong County Police Detachment.

The President, who was campaigning in Bomi County when he received the news, paid tribute to the fallen members of the Girls for Weah and said he was saddened by the unfortunate tragedy that claimed the lives of his fellow partisans who happily left their homes without any idea that it was going to be their last day on earth.

"While we are in Bomi County here campaigning I have received with great sadness the deaths of members of the Girls of Weah, a group championing the re-election of the CDC. This is really sad news and I want us to rise up to observe a moment of silence in memory of whose lives have just been lost," President Weah said while campaigning in Bomi Tuesday.

The President called on all supporters of the CDC and Liberians, in general, to join him in praying for the families as they deal with this difficult loss and for the souls of the three faithfully depart to rest in perfect peace. The President also calls on all supporters to join him in praying for the speedy recovery of all team members who sustained injuries.

In the wake of this tragedy, the President is suspending his campaign for two days effective immediately, and he is returning to Monrovia tonight to mourn this terrible loss. He calls on all his supporters and Liberians to join him in mourning the lost lives at the Headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in Congo Town tomorrow at 2 pm.

How the accident happened

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of a speeding yellow Nissan Primera taxi, heading from Monrovia Tuesday afternoon, reportedly collided head-on with a truck on the opposite lane around the Gbarnga Immigration Check Point.

The driver of the Vehicle along with two persons was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Phebe Referral Hospital in Suakoko District by medical personnel on duty while three other persons sustained serious injuries.

The taxi driver was reportedly epileptic.

In an interview with a reporter via Telephone, the head of traffic at LNP-Bong Detachment, Madam Mary Hawallen disclosed that the operator of the truck is currently in Police custody while the three other victims are being transferred to Monrovia for further medical treatment.

The driver is said to be a resident of Suakoko City but the identities of the five passengers remain unknown as officers of the traffic division of the Liberia National Police in Bong have launched an investigation into the accident.

However, there was no fatality reported from the side of the truck that was forcefully hit by the taxi.

Tributes pour in for accident victims

Tributes have been pouring in for the accident victims. Monsterado County District Eight lawmaker, Acarous Gray posted to Facebook to extend his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Girls for Weah menh! My heart is broken and unbelievable too. We hereby call on all our supporters to halt all campaign activities in our district beginning tomorrow and resume on Friday," he wrote.

"They are true Patriots and will be remembered in our Revolution forever. Our hearts are hur," Ben Tokpah of the CDC Council of Patriots wrote on his Facebook page.