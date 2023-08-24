West Africa: WAEC Data Shows Increasing Trend of Performance Among Liberian Students in the Regional Exams

Monrovia — The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released a comprehensive report on the performance of Liberian students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) over the past decade. This report tends to provide contrast between the years under the Unity Party (UP) administration from 2013 to 2017 and the subsequent years under the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) from 2018 onwards.

The data reveals a notable shift in the quality of education and student performance since President George Weah assumed office in January 2018. Under the UP government, the WASSCE pass rates experienced significant fluctuations. In 2013, the pass rate stood at 71%, but it dropped to 46.57% in 2014, further declining to 40.39% in 2016 before showing a modest improvement at 58.55% in 2017.

However, the transformation in Liberian education appears most evident when analyzing the CDC's tenure, which began in 2018. In 2019, the first year under CDC's administration, the WASSCE pass rate climbed back to 71%. This trend continued with impressive strides: 81.37% in 2020 (despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic), 93.83% in 2021, 95.79% in 2022, and 94.06% in 2023.

The total pass percentages paint a clear picture of the change in education quality between the two administrations. Under the UP, the average pass rate over the five years was approximately 54.1%. In contrast, the CDC's average pass rate over the last five years has surged to an impressive 89.01%, indicating a significant leap in educational performance.

Several factors have contributed to this dramatic improvement. First and foremost is the introduction of "FREE WASSE," a program initiated by the CDC government that waives examination fees for students, thus ensuring access to WASSCE for all eligible students. Furthermore, the government's commitment to improving the quality of education is evident through initiatives such as WASSCE tutorials, aimed at better preparing students for the exams.

Another noteworthy measure has been the government's decision to employ 2,800 volunteer teachers and increase the salaries of 3,500 supplementary public school teachers, providing a boost to the education sector. These actions have had a direct impact on the overall performance of Liberian students in WASSCE.

While it's essential to acknowledge the progress made in Liberian education under the CDC administration, it is equally vital to continue investing in educational infrastructure and policies that sustain and further enhance the quality of education in Liberia.