Monrovia, — Radio serves as the swiftest channel for information dissemination in Liberia, extending its reach throughout the expanse of the West African nation. The radio landscape is predominantly composed of community radio stations, constituting a significant portion of the country's broadcasting spectrum. The political sphere maintains ownership of radio stations across all fifteen counties, while Montserrado, home to the capital city Monrovia, stands as a focal point for many of these broadcasters, both publicly and privately owned.

According to 2022 data from Internews, an American agency focused on media development, there are over 163 registered radio stations in Liberia. Among these, 54 radio stations function on the National Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) platform. Out of these broadcasters, 30 are collaborating partners with Internews-USAID Media Development in support of Liberia. Consequently, a substantial audience of over 30,000 Liberians tunes in to a single radio station, a noteworthy figure within the context of the country's approximate population of 5 million people.

In Liberia, the axiom "Radio don't lie" holds sway. The indigenous populace of the nation have ingrained the belief that radio serves as an unwavering source of truth. Anything conveyed through this medium is held as unquestionably authentic, thus holding the potential to shape their societal and economic progress. Recognizing the public's profound trust in radio, politicians strategically harness this platform to disseminate their biased narratives, aiming to impact the sentiments of the populace.

In the roster of radio stations under political ownership, we find a range of examples. President George M. Weah possesses Kings FM 88.5, while Prof. Wilson Tarpeh oversees ABC 105.1. Musa Sheriff holds control over Strong FM 98.3, and Sam Saryon, an associate of the Coalition for Democratic Change and Deputy National Security Director, is at the helm of Freedom FM 87.9. Additionally, Christopher Hayes Onanuga directs Kool FM 91.9, which maintains a close alignment with the Unity Party. Musa Hassan Bility of the Collaborative Political Parties (CPP) owns Truth FM 96.1. These stations have been observed to tailor the content broadcasted to align with their respective political agendas.

Legerhood Rennie, the Information Minister and an experienced journalist, concurs with the enduring wisdom of the saying, "Radio don't lie." In his view, radio, as a form of media, holds the responsibility of conveying only that which is consistently accurate and confirmable. Minister Rennie emphatically asserts this principle.

In Liberia, the axiom dates back to the formation of radio by the government to communicate its messages to the population. He insisted that "due to the quality of information communicated then, the local people in their way of translating such information, and interpreting the information used to say "I heard it on the radio, you know the radio can't lie". Minister Rennie, a lecturer of Journalism & Media Study at the University of Liberia narrated that Liberians of the past validated their trust in the information provided by the early radio stations were authentic and properly sourced.

It is this believability of the radio that politicians have seized to propagate their messages to the masses of Liberians. Minister Rennie averred that the power of the radio built on professional and ethical principles have been damaged by self-seeking agendas. He stressed that while the adage hold true to date, regrettably, "there is overwhelming evidence that the medium 'trust kit' is violated occasionally for varying reasons by its users".

Michael B S Johnson, a resident of Monrovia insisted that "radio, serves as the primary source of information in Liberia. About ninety-five percent of the population relies on radio for staying informed."

Discussing the radio landscape in Liberia, particularly during election periods, Johnson noted that some radio stations tend to take sides, raising concerns about credibility and bias. He urged radio outlets to maintain fairness during election years, stating, "Public trust hinges on the accuracy and objectivity of the information presented. We'd like to see a balanced approach to reporting, and currently, the dissemination seems to be around ninety percent accurate."

Joseph B.C Gborie echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that radio stations have varying degrees of credibility. "Different stations cater to different preferences. While some lean towards government interests, others challenge it. I'd give radio stations a 75% rating on information accuracy."

Samuel S. Fayiah, residing in Chicken Soup Factory, shared his appreciation for radio stations, particularly the Night Watch program, as a valuable source of information. He noted, "Radio stations play a crucial role, especially during elections. The information they provide is essential, and I trust their broadcasts."

Pascal Young Diggs observed that radio stations primarily relay news from politicians, with limited engagement from the public. "Radio stations serve as intermediaries between government and the people. They offer insights from both sides, making them a reliable source of information."

Charles M. Sherman, listening to multiple radio stations including Prime FM, OK FM, and Freedom FM, highlighted the importance of factual news delivery. "Many radio stations strive to provide accurate information. Prime FM, for instance, shares health tips and promotes peaceful elections. While some stations might occasionally falter, others remain truthful."

Patience Davis offered a balanced perspective on radio station credibility, stating, "Not all information broadcasted is true, as some individuals misuse the platform. However, overall, radio stations tend to provide accurate information."

As a cohesive group, these community members jointly recognized the essential function of radio in upholding honesty within the public sphere, especially in times of elections. While worries about partiality and false information persist, their confidence in radio stations to provide reliable news remains unwavering. With Liberia's ongoing dependence on radio, the quest for comprehensive and unbiased information remains a top concern.

The year 1954 witnessed a significant moment in Liberia's history with the founding of the Eternal Love Winning Africa (ELWA), a momentous event that heralded the inception of the nation's inaugural radio station. ELWA, characterized as a Christian radio station, embarked on its trajectory and steadily broadened its influence, disseminating the gospel's message to areas encompassing West and North Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. The reverberations of ELWA's broadcasts left an enduring impact that extended across extensive geographical boundaries.

Continuing to harness this broadcasting momentum, Liberia embarked on another noteworthy stride in its media terrain half a dozen years later. The emergence of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) graced the airwaves. Under the initial management of Rediffusion London from 1960 to 1968, administrative authority subsequently shifted to the Government of Liberia. A momentous juncture arose in 1964 when the live broadcast of President William VS Tubman's inauguration served as a transformative instance, ultimately catalyzing the government's decision to assume control of the broadcasting network. This event marked a significant chapter in the unfolding narrative of broadcasting's evolution in Liberia.

Unquestionably of historical significance, the establishment of the Liberia Broadcasting System represented a critical turning point within Liberia's broadcasting sphere. The assumption of authority over LBS marked a definitive shift, transforming it into the principal channel through which government policies were communicated to the public. Originally designed with the primary intent of advancing the agenda of the ruling leadership, its primary objective leaned towards promoting the interests of those in positions of authority, rather than being primarily committed to the greater well-being of the populace.

"The Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) must operate as a national radio, catering to the entire nation and not exclusively to the sitting government," highlighted Loretta Pope Karr, Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia. She underscored the significance of the radio station addressing the concerns of all segments of society, rather than exclusively focusing on a single faction of politically influential individuals. Pope Karr expressed reservations regarding the present content being aired, especially during periods of heightened political activity.

"At present, all their promotional efforts seem to revolve around the governing administration. There is a notable absence of publicity related to campaign information of other political parties, or any content related to the electoral process or other political entities participating in the ongoing elections," Madam Pope Karr disclosed.

Expressing skepticism, Pope Karr added, "I hold the belief that radio can lie, as everything emanating from the radio needs to be rigorously fact-checked."

The Chairman of the Department of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Liberia, Euriah M. Togar provided an indebt academic assessment. Mr. Togar intimated that it is essential to establish a foundational interpretation of the expression 'radio don't lie.'

Euriah M. Togar: This inclination can also be attributed to a universally recognized adage: "seeing/hearing is believing." Through radio, individuals directly perceive information from news sources without intermediaries, creating a sense of confirmation, albeit not necessarily implying accuracy. For some, this phrase might signify the tendency for individuals to accept everything conveyed via the radio as factual. On the other hand, it could signify that people regard radio as a more reliable conduit for validating information while simultaneously employing evaluative judgment to discern its truthfulness. This viewpoint, the Journalism Lecturer argues paints audiences as being passive recipients of information, considering the extensive array of media sources and the transformative impact of digitization on audience engagement.

Fundamentally, in the Liberian context, the adage 'Radio don't lie' holds its truth. However, it's important to avoid misinterpreting this as an unconditional embrace of all information broadcasted on the radio as absolute truth. Such an understanding would diminish audiences to passive recipients, a notion Mr. Togar refuted. According to him, "The essence lies in considering radio as a potent medium for corroborating information, rather than as the ultimate arbiter of its accuracy."

Politicians, acting under the mistaken notion that the Liberian population unquestioningly embraces every piece of information conveyed through radio, would be making a misguided move if they intend to shape public opinions and tendencies, and thus influencing behavior in their direction. They are misjudging the situation as the audiences are discerning. It's essential to understand that this doesn't equate to an unreserved or uncritical acceptance of all information delivered via radio as indisputable truth. Instead, it signifies a heightened reliance on radio as a tool for confirming information, separate from the process of determining its factual correctness.

The Country Representative of Accountability Lab Liberia, Lawrence Yealue, emphasized that politicians often use radio platforms to propagate falsehoods in order to advance their agendas. He emphasized the paradox that while the phrase 'radio don't lie' is commonly used, it's actually the radio broadcasting the lies told by politicians, making it challenging to discern the truth. Essentially, in popular parlance, it might seem like the radio itself is lying, but in reality, the deception originates from politicians and certain media figures.

Lawrence Yealue, the Country Representative of Accountability Lab Liberia, emphasized that politicians often resort to spreading falsehoods on radio platforms in order to further their agendas. However, he highlighted a critical point: 'radio itself doesn't fabricate information.' Instead, it amplifies the untruths that politicians propagate, blurring the lines between fact and fiction. To put it simply, while it may seem like the radio is responsible for spreading lies, the reality is more complex. In truth, it's the politicians and certain members of the media who are engaged in disseminating deceptive information.

Back in 1986, the Liberia Rural Communication Network (LRCN) came into existence as a result of collaborative endeavors between the Liberian Government and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The network's central objective was to leverage radio as a tool for promoting agricultural practices and fostering development in rural areas. The phrase 'Radio don't lie' gained pragmatic importance within rural communities thanks to initiatives led by member radios of LRCN like ELRG in Gbarnga, Bong, ELRV in Voinjama, Lofa, and ELRZ in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh.

These radio stations adopted a deliberate strategy, airing tailored reports, advertisements, and news programs designed to inspire the local populace to participate in specific actions.

Daniel Nyakonah, Jr. - Acting President, Press Union of Liberia

"Within the realm of broadcasting, each program carried a purposeful bug," Doegmah revealed, "These bugs had well-defined objectives, pinpointed target audiences, and meticulous pre-planning before they even went on air." Expanding further, Doegmah elaborated, "For instance, when crafting a thirty-minute show, a meticulously structured approach was taken. Approximately twenty-eight minutes and thirty seconds were devoted to content, with a precisely calculated one-minute musical interlude seamlessly integrated. The focus remained steadfastly on development-oriented content."

However, Doegmah expressed concerns about the evolving landscape of radio programming. "Modern radio programs have shifted from their development-focused origins to a more diverse and varied format," Doegmah lamented. This shift, according to Doegmah, has not been without its challenges. "Regrettably, the integrity of radio broadcasting was compromised during the onset of the civil war," Doegmah lamented. "Individuals took to the airwaves to disseminate false information, strategically crafting narratives to serve their own ends. The motivations were clear - manipulation and propaganda to further specific agendas. The ownership of a radio station holds pivotal significance and individual who wields ownership can exert a significant influence on the station's editorial policy."

Conclusion:

The credibility of radio maintains a strong grip on the people of Liberia. The role of radio as a medium for disseminating information is widely acknowledged. This emphasizes the nuanced nature of the "Radio Don't Lie" principle, wherein radio serves as a means of validating information rather than being the ultimate judge of truth. This discussion also brings attention to the challenges posed by political motivations and emphasizes the crucial importance of upholding ethical standards and delivering accurate information to ensure that the public continues to regard radio as a reliable information source. While politicians do leverage this medium for their own ends, it is an established fact that the integrity of radio remains intact, despite instances of misinformation being spread to advance specific agendas.

About the Author: Daniel Nyakonah Jr. stands as a prominent figure in the realm of media leadership, boasting a wealth of experience within the broadcast and multi-media sectors. With a distinguished track record, Nyakonah has assumed the pivotal role of Acting President of the Press Union of Liberia, navigating the challenges posed by the ongoing electoral conflict within the Union.

Nyakonah's journey within the Press Union of Liberia has been marked by continuous growth and dedication. Commencing in 2016, he first assumed the role of Vice President and has since maintained an unwavering commitment to the Union's mission and objectives. Prior to this, he demonstrated his leadership prowess as both Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General, exemplifying his versatility and dedication to various aspects of the organization.

Before his remarkable ascent within the Press Union of Liberia, Daniel Nyakonah Jr. cultivated his skills and expertise through notable engagements with some of the nation's most influential media outlets. His professional history includes roles at prestigious entities such as OK FM, Farbric FM, Radio Varitas, Lux FM, and Crystal FM, where his contributions left an indelible mark. However, his journalism voyage had its origins at the inaugural community radio station in Gompa, the now-defunct Radio Ganta, where he embarked on his initial steps in the field.