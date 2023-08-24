Ghana: EOCO Boss Sworn in As 'Ekuo Na'

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (CoP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been sworn in as the new 'Ekuo Na' of the Holy Family Akankuo in the Accra Archdiocese of the Catholic Church last Saturday.

She took over from Mrs Esther Hamilton, an educationist and a Catholic who passed on last year.

The 'Akankuo', which was established 45 years ago, consists of Akan speaking parishioners in the Accra Archdiocese.

The 'Ekuo Na', mother of the Akankuo, would among others unite and seek the welfare of the parishioners.

The swearing-in, organised at the Saint Peters Catholic Church, Osu, brought together dignitaries, including traditional rulers, police personnel, staff of EOCO, representatives from sister security agencies, executives of Akankuo, past Inspector General of Police (IGP),family and friends.

Also, in attendance were the Police Central Band and the church choir who thrilled the guests with soothing music.

In a homily, the Chaplain General of Holy Family Akankuo, Very Rev. Fr Benjamin Opoku Ohene, advised Christians to increase their devotion to God in all that they do.

He urged Christians to live meaningful lives, put their trust in God and contribute to the growth of the Church.

Rev. Fr Ohene encouraged the newly appointed 'Ekuo na' not to abandon her duties toward her family, but continue to serve them, saying, "continue to serve your country in humility, work hard in progress of the country to ensure its development and be a good ambassador."

Rev. Fr Ohene commended COP Addo-Danquah for her continuous dedication in contributing to national development.

COP Addo-Danquah thanked the national executives of the Akankuo for the confidence reposed in her and assured them of her dedication to the association.

'I am humbled to be elected, it teaches me that whatever you do people watch you, and reminds one to do his or her work well," she added.

She said her elevation would help her serve God, mankind and country better.

The Ekuo Na assured the parishioners of her determination to unite members of the association and appealed to them to support her in the discharge of her duties.

She urged parishioners to support the growth of rural churches to achieve their goals.

COP Addo-Danquah, a law enforcement professional with more than 32 years of policing experience, was born on August 19, 1969 at Banka in the Asante Akyem South District of Ashanti region.

She commenced her religious activities by joining the Catholic Youth Organisation (CYO) and received the blessed sacraments of baptism, holy Eucharist, confirmation and holy matrimony in the Universal Catholic Church.