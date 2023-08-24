Ghana: We Didn't Endorse Minority Parties' Stance On EC's Voter Registration Exercise - Pnc

The People's National Convention (PNC) says it was not part of a press conference organised by some seven opposition parties against the Electoral Commission's upcoming voter registration exercise.

This conference was centered around the Commission's decision to confine voter registration for individuals aged 18 and above exclusively to their respective district offices.

The parties argued that restricting the process will disenfranchise some eligible voters.

However, a statement signed by PNC General Secretary, Janet Nable, in Accra yesterday said "while the PNC, indeed, holds reservations concerning the aforementioned decision made by the Electoral Commission, it is imperative to clarify that the party did not provide its endorsement for the said press conference conducted by the other minority political parties."

"Therefore, the PNC seeks to explicitly distance itself from the content and implications of the press release issued during the event," she added.

Meanwhile, the EC has scheduled the exercise to start from September 12 to October 2, 2023.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa announced that the exercise would be held in all 268 district offices across the country.