Ghana: NTC Observes One Week Funeral Rites of Castro

The one-week remembrance service of the passing of Mr Castro Zangina-Tong was organised in Accra yesterday by the management and staff of New Times Corporation (NTC), where he worked till his death on August 1.

The remains of late Mr Zangina-Tong who was the former News Editor and acting Deputy Editor of the Spectator will be laid to rest at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra on September 9, after burial service at his residence at Russia, a suburb of Accra.

A book of condolences has been opened at the newsroom of The Spectator for all loved ones and well-wishers.

The brief ceremony saw all staff of the NTC and loved ones in attendance clad in black and red.

The Acting Managing Director of NTC and Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr Dave Agbenu, described Mr Castro as a hardworking, loving and a jovial brother to everyone despite their rank at the NTC.

He urged all staff of the corporation to take their health serious and visit the hospital for regular check-ups as "we are not the same young men and women running around as we used to 25 or so years ago."

He called for unity among all staff of the corporation to increase productivity and build a strong relationship amongst each other stressing that "we spend more hours at the office than at home."

The Digital Sales Executive at the NTC, Mrs Agatha Ennin Osei, in a word of exhortation charged the staff to lead a life worthy of emulation and re-affirm their faith in God.

Adding, "so that when you believe in Him, even after death you will be considered alive. We should not live our lives anyhow. Let's always have it in mind that there is God. Let's all work towards experiencing life after death."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Mrs Osei, who is also a lay preacher in the Methodist Church, Castro might be dead and gone but then some of us have very good things to say about him "though he used to quarrel alot with people, others also have good things to say about him," she added.

Reminiscing on the last time he spoke with the deceased, the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) Secretary, Mr Andrew Parker, expressed sadness about the sudden demise of the late Castro.

He said death was inevitable hence the need for all to live a Christlike life as prescribed by the Bible so "we may be remembered for all eternity."

The family head and brother of the late Castro Zangina-Tong, Mr Mahama Boagra Zangina-Tong, commended the NTC for their love and support since the demise of his brother.

BY JESSEL LARTEY THERSON-COFIE