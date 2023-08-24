Ghana: 'SUSU' Collector Granted Gh¢1.5 Million Bail Over Illegal Land Sale

The Adentan Circuit Court has granted GHc1.5 million bail with four sureties two to be justified to a SUSU collector for allegedly forging receipt booklets, covering the sale of land in Accra.

Gabriel Tsianie Tetteh, 36, was charged with four counts of forgery of four receipt booklets belonging to Abdul Rahman Hangbani Zakari, and dishonestly appropriating Gh¢995,338.97.

The accused has also been charged for defrauding Abigail Sarkodie of Gh¢44,400, under the pretext of securing her four plots of land, and forging indentures in the name of Abusua Panyi Jackson Opare.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said that Tetteh is a businessman at New Ogbojo, Accra, while the accused is a Susu Operator, who resides at Asamankes in the Eastern Region.

The court heard that the complainant was also the owner and director of a multi-company, Universal Susu, Universal Ice, Front Street Properties, which deals in sale of land.

Chief Insp. lanyo stated that the complainant in March, 2021 employed the accused as the marketing manager of his company and was also in charge of advertisement and issuance of receipts to customers who bought land.

The prosecution said that Tetteh discharged his duties faithfully and was elevated to the position of General Manager (GM) of Universal Rock Builders and also the Public Relations Officer of the entire multi-company.

Chief Insp. Lanyo said the complainant asked accused to hand over all receipt booklets in his possession to the new marketing manager, following the assumption of office as GM.

The court heard that the accused complied with the directive, but kept two receipt booklets and obtained four 'un-serial' receipt booklets bearing the name of the company.

Chief Insp. Lanyo said accused issued receipts to unsuspected customers who had made payments to him.

The court heard that the accused gave his personal account number to customers into which they paid various amounts instead of that of the company.

Chief Insp. Lanyo said the accused in August 2022 resigned from the company and handed over receipts, but kept some, which he issued to customers and they continued to pay money into his account.

It was the case of the prosecution that on December 31,, 2022, the complainant directed all the staff to submit all receipts in their possession.

Chief Insp. Lanyo said the staff were also asked to stop collecting money from customers, which all staff complied.

The prosecution said the company detected that some of the receipts issued by accused to customers were not having serial numbers.

Chief Insp. Lanyo said some of the customers who are witnesses brought their indentures to the complainant, which they claimed were issued to them by accused.

He said the complainant detected that the indentures issued to some clients were thumb printed by the accused instead of the signature of the guarantor.

Chief Insp. Lanyo said accused was arrested after the complaint reported the case to the police at Adentan.