Ghana: Player Sales Won't Affect Medeama - Communication Director

The Communication Director of Medeama SC, Mr Patrick Akoto, has allayed fears over the impact an enormous player exodus that hit the club this week could have on their CAF Champions League campaign.

The club announced the transfer of nine players to Maltese Premier League side Sirens FC with a second leg Champions League tie against Remo Stars of Nigeria hanging with a slim 1-0 advantage.

That has raised concerns over the effect the transfer could have on the club for the Africa club championship as well as the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

But Mr Akoto told the Times Sports yesterday there was no cause for alarm because the core of the team was intact.

"It's very true we have transferred nine players to Sirens FC in Malta to continue with their professional development. The deal will have zero impact on the team for now and the future," he said.

The list includes midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye, forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare, winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz and defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar.

According to him, Kwasi Donsu, Frank Boateng and Joshua Agyemang signed a one-year loan deals with the club as the remaining six signed permanent deals.

Mr Akoto gave the assurance that the absence of the nine players would not affect the team in anyway because the technical team did an assessment of the situation before approving the deal.

"That is no problem because they are not actually part of the core team; with the exception of Kwesi Donsu and Joshua Agyeman, the rest have been on the periphery although they played key roles in our previous campaign."

"In fact, our fans have nothing to be scared of. There would be no impact on the team's preparation for the upcoming second leg game in Nigeria," he said.

He disclosed that the decision about the deal was not that of Medeama alone but the players, adding that," they all consented to it. They actually wanted to go for greener pastures."

Medeama is expected to leave Accra for Nigeria on Saturday with a chartered flight to confront Remo Stars for the second leg clash on Sunday.