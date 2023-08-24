Ghana: Unity Among People of Ada Critical for Development .... Ningo-Prampram MP

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Sam Nartey George, has called for unity among the people of Ada to ensure they reap the benefit from developmental projects.

Speaking at the 86th edition of the Ada Asafotufiami festival, Mr Sam George said the people of Ada and Ga-Adangme's at large were lagging behind with regards to development due to divisions among the people.

Mr Sam George, who was the Chairman for the occasion, said "it is about time we all come together, be united and have a share of the national cake."

He said there were indigenes doing well as far as contributing to national growth was concerned and must be supported to impact their communities.

"Most developmental projects in the region do not get to Ada as they are usually centered in Accra and Tema as the last point. We are many and cannot be left out as far as the country's development is concerned," he stressed.

"The way we sell ourselves would influence the way we are treated. We need to be united and see each other as brothers and chart a common course," he stated.

"Let us support our own especially those excelling in businesses, politics and other sectors so that they can bring prosperity to the land," he added.

He said it was necessary to avoid all the backbiting and hatred towards their own people since that was the bane for development of the area.

"We need to come together and support developmental projects within the land so many could be employed for the benefit of the entire community," he stated.

"Let us support our own, especially people doing well otherwise we would remain stagnant as far as development is concerned," he cautioned.

"We are our own problems and we need to change our attitude. Elders must lead the youth and guide them to foster unity and not unnecessary divisions," he said.

He expressed appreciation to Electrochem Ghana Limited, headline sponsors of the Ada Asafotufiami festival for their efforts towards developing Ada through its Songhor salt project.

He thanked other sponsors of the festival for their support and personally donated GH₵10, 000 to support the festival.