Gambia: Football Coaches Association to Stage Tournament for Stakeholders

The Gambia Football Coaches Association (GFCA) will on Thursday kick start a football tournament for stakeholders.

The tournament according to the Association, is to foster unity and cordial relationships amongst the movers and shakers of the beautiful game (football).

There are eight entities to partake in the competition in a knockout format where the winner in each pairing will qualify straight to the semifinal and eventually to the final respectively.

The eight entities are the Gambia Football Coaches Association (GFCA), the Gambia Football Referee Association (GFRA), National Scorpions Fans Club (NSFC), the Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG), Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Medics and Securities respectively.

The tournament is sponsored by the GFF president, Lamin Kaba Bajo, with the winner to go home with a giant trophy and a cash amount of D15,000 while runners up would pocket home D10,000.

Other consolations include Player of the Tournament, Leading Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper and Most Outstanding Coach of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the draw for the tournament was held on Monday at the GFF Secretariat in Kanifing.

Pairings

Thursday 24/08/23- GFRA Vs SJAG

Friday 25/08/23 - NSFC Vs MoYS

Saturday 26/08/23- GFF Vs GFCA

Sunday 27/08/23- Medics Vs Security

According to organisers, match winners in Thursday and Friday games will square off in the first semifinal while Saturday and Sunday match winners will take on each other in the second semifinal for a place at the grand final on Saturday 2nd September 2023.