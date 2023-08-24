Gambia U-23 to Start 2 Weeks Training Today

In pursuance for a UEFA Pro (education) Coaching License and team building process, the Gambia U-23 head coach Abdou Jammeh (T-Boy) will today, Wednesday 23rd August 2023, kickoff a two weeks training programme at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum with a selection of local players within the U-23 bracket.

Jammeh selected players from the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) domestic league that will be eligible for the Junior Scorpions side in the next qualifiers of the U-23 and Olympic tournament.

Releasing the list of players scouted for the training, T-Boy noted the importance he attaches to the training.

"It is an important opportunity for me as coach of the U-23 national team and my technical staff to see different player profiles before the next qualification round. Equally, it will give us the opportunity to assess and prepare players' readiness for the U-23 and eventually to the Senior National Team."

The former Scorpions captain holds a UEFA B and A Diploma License and is currently pursuing a UEFA A pro with the Finnish Football Association. The training program with the U-23 side is part of the course work for his UEFA A pro pursuit but as well to prepare for the forthcoming U-23 qualifiers.

Below is the list of players called up for the training

Momodou L Jallow- Brikama United

Jonathan Correa- Brikama United

Modou Lamin Jammeh- Falcons

Dawda Jowe- Falcons

Fernando Pereira- Samger

Ismaila Manneh- Steve Biko

Dembo Saidykhan- Steve Biko

Ismaila Baldeh- Real De Banjul

Muhammed Jobe- Real De Banjul

Foday Darboe- Real De Banjul

Muhammed Baldeh- Real De Banjul

Alasanna Camara- Real De Banjul

Alieu Manneh- Hawks

Bailo Bah- Hawks

Yusupha Darboe- Fortune

Bernard Silva- Fortune

Modou Salieu Jallow- Waa Banjul

Assan Badjie- Team Rhino

Mamadou Bah- Team Rhino

Alagie Sallah- Team Rhino

Alagie Sanyang- Team Rhino

Musa Ceesay- Jarra West

Dawda Darboe- Wallidan

Abdoulie Manneh- Wallidan

Muhammed Saine- TMT

Abdoulie Baldeh- Greater Tomorrow

Kemo Kanteh- Elite United

Omar Mendy- BST Galaxy

Source: GFF

