Gambia U-23 to Start 2 Weeks Training Today

In pursuance for a UEFA Pro (education) Coaching License and team building process, the Gambia U-23 head coach Abdou Jammeh (T-Boy) will today, Wednesday 23rd August 2023, kickoff a two weeks training programme at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum with a selection of local players within the U-23 bracket.
Jammeh selected players from the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) domestic league that will be eligible for the Junior Scorpions side in the next qualifiers of the U-23 and Olympic tournament.
Releasing the list of players scouted for the training, T-Boy noted the importance he attaches to the training.
"It is an important opportunity for me as coach of the U-23 national team and my technical staff to see different player profiles before the next qualification round. Equally, it will give us the opportunity to assess and prepare players' readiness for the U-23 and eventually to the Senior National Team."
The former Scorpions captain holds a UEFA B and A Diploma License and is currently pursuing a UEFA A pro with the Finnish Football Association. The training program with the U-23 side is part of the course work for his UEFA A pro pursuit but as well to prepare for the forthcoming U-23 qualifiers.
Below is the list of players called up for the training
Momodou L Jallow- Brikama United
Jonathan Correa- Brikama United
Modou Lamin Jammeh- Falcons
Dawda Jowe- Falcons
Fernando Pereira- Samger
Ismaila Manneh- Steve Biko
Dembo Saidykhan- Steve Biko
Ismaila Baldeh- Real De Banjul
Muhammed Jobe- Real De Banjul
Foday Darboe- Real De Banjul
Muhammed Baldeh- Real De Banjul
Alasanna Camara- Real De Banjul
Alieu Manneh- Hawks
Bailo Bah- Hawks
Yusupha Darboe- Fortune
Bernard Silva- Fortune
Modou Salieu Jallow- Waa Banjul
Assan Badjie- Team Rhino
Mamadou Bah- Team Rhino
Alagie Sallah- Team Rhino
Alagie Sanyang- Team Rhino
Musa Ceesay- Jarra West
Dawda Darboe- Wallidan
Abdoulie Manneh- Wallidan
Muhammed Saine- TMT
Abdoulie Baldeh- Greater Tomorrow
Kemo Kanteh- Elite United
Omar Mendy- BST Galaxy
Source: GFF
