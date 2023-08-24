Gambia: CNAG Calls for Representation, Empowerment of PLWD

Children National Assembly of The Gambia in an open letter addressed to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie has emphasised the need for more representation and empowerment of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD).

The call was made as the country joins the rest of the globe to commemorate International Youth Day.

A letter signed by Hon. Cherno Ceesay, Speaker of CNAG, highlighted that democracy cannot live up to its promise 'if part of the population' is not adequately represented in leadership be it in politics or in any other aspects of life.

"Regrettably, young people with disabilities are often excluded from leadership. The Gambia is working to change this. It's a collective responsibility as disability rights defenders to work with the Community of Democracies in The Gambia to help young people with disabilities navigate the challenges they face and bring about more inclusive democracy in The Gambia."

It further stated: "Young people with disabilities are continually underrepresented in relevant positions within political parties and the civil service. For instance, out of the 19 currently registered political parties, none has young people with disabilities as party leaders. Moreover, most young people with disabilities are active in political parties as supporters, mobilizers, and voters, not decision-makers," the letter laments.

The letter also brought to the fore the numerous struggles that People With Disabilities continue to face on daily basis.

"More representation would not only mean more discussion about current issues, but talking about the everyday challenges of young people with disabilities," it noted.

The National Youth Parliamentarian (NYP) for Latrikunda Sabiji, Hon. Essa Sanneh, suggested an interface between youth and the Youth and Sports minister in a form of a 'Youth Town Hall Dialogue.'

This, he said, would give the young people the opportunity to discuss an array of issues affecting their daily lives.

Pa Modou Njie, an ICT Officer, National Youth Parliament, emphasised the importance of a balanced-approach that encompasses both sports and technology development.

"Sports undoubtedly play a pivotal role in fostering physical health, teamwork, and discipline among our youth. However, as we navigate the challenges of the 21st century, it's crucial to acknowledge the evolving needs of our younger generation." Unfortunately,

"The Ministry's focus appears skewed towards sports, potentially overlooking the tremendous potential that technology development holds for our youth. Many young individuals are passionate about technology, coding, robotics, and artificial intelligence. By nurturing these interests through dedicated programs and workshops, we can empower our youth to become innovators and leaders in the global tech landscape." he explained.