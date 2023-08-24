West Africa: ECOWAS National Office Holds Sectoral Programme Committee Meeting

The ECOWAS National Office (ENO) under the Directorate of Regional Integration of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 commenced a two days Sectoral Programme Committee (SPC) meeting at the Senegambia Beach Hotel.

The aims of the meeting is to bring together stakeholders to provide an update on the implementation of ECOWAS programmes and projects to ensure effective collaboration in the regional integration process and strengthen ECOWAS programmes at the national level.

The Committee also serves as a platform for the ECOWAS National Office to get updates for more effective execution of its mandate as the link between the ECOWAS Commission and The Gambia while making the coordination, facilitation, and monitoring of ECOWAS projects, programmes, and activities at the national level more efficient.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Abdoulie Jammeh, deputy permanent secretary, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of MoTIE, welcomed the participants to the bi-annual meeting, while thanking the ECOWAS National Office for organising the forum. He informed the participants that all the sectors that are involved in the implementation of ECOWAS programmes were present to share the implementations of their various programmes related to ECOWAS.

The objective of the meeting, he said, is for each sector to share what they do in the implementation of ECOWAS programmes and projects and to ensure effective collaboration between the various stakeholders involved in the regional integration process. The meeting, he added, was also designed to strengthen integration of ECOWAS programmes.

"As member state of ECOWAS, The Gambia is fully committed to the regional integration process and in particular to the implementation of the various community programmes and protocols which have bearings on the socio-economic development of the community and it citizens." He added.

According to him, the long term vision of ECOWAS is to create a borderless region where the population have access to its abundant resources and can exploit them through creation of opportunities under a sustainable environment. Therefore, he said, the objective for the vision of ECOWAS also seeks to establish an integrated region within which the population enjoys free movement, has access to efficient education and health, engage in economic activities, and live in dignity in an environment of peace and security.

Ndeye Tabara Touray, director of Regional Integration and head of ECOWAS National Office in The Gambia, stated that they are responsible for coordinating all the ECOWAS programmes in The Gambia and they have been engaging their stakeholders including Ministries, institutions and organisations that are working directly under their purview and outside of the Ministry of Trade in the implementation of their ECOWAS activities and programmes that they are implementing in their various institutions to enable them to achieve their agenda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Sustainable Development Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an interview with Mr. Baboucarr Ceesay, a participant who is also the director of Competition, at The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCPCC) affirmed that the meeting helps MoTIE to coordinate all the ECOWAS programmes. As the director responsible for Competition, he revealed that The Gambia is one of the first countries with a competition law within ECOWAS and that is why today most of the ECOWAS competition policies take their roots from The Gambia. He added that the country has been playing a very big role in developing the ECOWAS competition law and the advantage it has as a country in taking this lead means their national laws will be definitely reflected in their regional programmes.