Gambia: Young Woman Gets Supports of 10 African Countries Including Gambia

Damarea Ogbuewu,18, is now the first African competing in more than three global competitions, one being China's Global Bridge Proficiency Competition in the arts category.

The African education major is gaining the support from Gambia as she receives backlash for stepping out of society's scope after her constant stand for Gambia's women.

The competition is set to begin on October 31 of this year, and as Ogbuewu is preparing for the competitions, more than ten countries in Africa, Gambia, Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ghana (to name a few) are backing the young contestant in this history making event.

She is set to compete in The Harvard Crimson Global Essay Competition (2024), The Commonwealth Short Story Prize, and the Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest. Back in 2021, the young student, then sixteen, competed in a national Gambian competition.

Her social media has amassed more that 3,000 followers since she announced her entrance into these competitions on August 1, not just making a name for herself, but for Africa's people as a whole.