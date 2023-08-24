Gambia: Ballingho FC Secure 1st Win in Kunbandarr Nawetan

Ballingho FC has recorded their first win of the Kunbandarr Ward Youth and Sports Committee 2023 'nawettan' season after defeating Jigimarr United in their opening game of the competition.

The game attracted fans and natives of the ward who came out in large numbers to witness an entertaining game as the reigning champions, Jigimarr United locked horns with debutants Ballingho FC during the game played at the Maka Farafenni Football Field.

The kickoff was taken by the new Chief of Upper Badibbou District, Alhagie Mustapha Dibba, who was accompanied by a large delegation.

Another high profile dignitaries also present at the opening included honourable Papa Tunkara, chairman, Kerewan Area Council and Lamin Saidykhan, governor of North Bank Region, among others.

Ballingho FC took the lead through an own goal scored by Jigimarr United's Abdou Jaw in the 7th minute.

The second half started with Jigimarr United head coach, Alieu Bah making three substitutions that ensured his team dominated the second period.

Ballingho FC added another goal in the 40th minute thanks to Ebrima Jammeh's spectacular tab in.

Jigimarr maintained their dominance despite being 2-nil down. Their efforts were rewarded in the 62nd minute when they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Lamin Ceesay.

Ballingho FC put the game to bed in the 70th minute thanks to Modou Jallow's fine header.