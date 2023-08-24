Gambia: NYP, Peace Network Hold Dialogue With Mile 2 Inmates, Present Items

The KM National Youth Parliamentarians in collaboration with Peace Network The Gambia on Thursday held a day-long interface with inmates at the State Central Prisons at Mile 2 to discuss some of the challenges inmates face.

The visit accorded the visiting delegation the opportunity to present some items such as second hand clothes, walking sticks, amongst others.

The visit was also meant to provide the requisite dialogue and to promote reintegration policies and programs of inmates after they have served their sentences or upon release from custody.

At the ceremony, Modou Jarju, Deputy Director of The Gambia Prisons Service, expressed delight in receiving the delegation.

"The Prisons as an institution and as part of our key functions is to provide various social services in the form of reform and rehabilitation, policies and programs which will help support the persons in conflict with the law to be adequately equipped with the different life skills and adequate knowledge in different fields like electrical installation, construction, satellite installation and even horticulture. This, we are proud to say plays a pivotal role in the lives of these people since its transformative."

Jarju reminded that 'all these inmates are human beings like any of us' adding that they deserve to have access to if not all, the fundamental human rights.

"As part of the security sector reform process, we are obliged to create the enabling environment for this great contribution through you as a success."

Abdoulie O. Bah, Clerk of KM National Youth Parliament, explained that they visited the State Central Prisons to discuss with the inmates and to know what platform they can create for them.

"The Prisons is full of young vibrant youth that can positively impact the country. Therefore, we will do what is within our capacity to help."

Sheikh Tijan Hydara, an inmate urged NYP and Peace Network The Gambia to amplify their voices and ensure their needs are attended to and not just to give them empty promises.