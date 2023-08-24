Gambia: Unidentified Corpse Found At Janjangbureh River

23 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Authorities in Janjangbureh, the administrative town of the Central River Region (CRR) have found an unidentified dead body in the Janjangbureh River, The Point has been informed.

An anonymous source who confirmed the development, said: "I can confirm to you that an unidentified dead body was reportedly found at the Janjangbureh River side."

The source added: "The body was not identified because it had already decomposed. The only thing the authorities in the region did was to bury the body. Unfortunately, the deceased was not found with any document that could show his identity," the source posited.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.