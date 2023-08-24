Gambia: Unidentified Corpse Found At Janjangbureh River

Authorities in Janjangbureh, the administrative town of the Central River Region (CRR) have found an unidentified dead body in the Janjangbureh River, The Point has been informed.

An anonymous source who confirmed the development, said: "I can confirm to you that an unidentified dead body was reportedly found at the Janjangbureh River side."

The source added: "The body was not identified because it had already decomposed. The only thing the authorities in the region did was to bury the body. Unfortunately, the deceased was not found with any document that could show his identity," the source posited.