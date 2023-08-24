Gambia: Govt Congratulates Gambia U-15 for Winning Norway Cup Tourney

The Gambia government through the minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, has congratulated the country's national U-15 team after being crowned champions of the 2023 U15 Norway Cup tournament in Oslo.

Team Gambia won the Norway Cup U15 tournament after defeating Ullern Football 3-2 in the final played in Oslo earlier this month. The Gambian young team whose players were selected from across the country, played the entire tournament unbeaten.

"On behalf of the government of The Gambia, I want to congratulate the Gambian U15 team for their achievement in the Norway Cup tournament," Minister Badjie said during the presentation of the Norway Cup trophy to his ministry. "We recognise your efforts for having to fight for the Gambian flag to win the giant trophy.

He described the success as a great achievement for the country having previously participated twice in the tournament. He added that this feat would make the country's name remain in Oslo, Norway, even in the next one year.

"We didn't have any regrets for supporting the team's participation in Norway even if they didn't even win the trophy. We have a responsibility as a ministry to support our young people and our sports family in whatever they are engaged in."

For his part, Tijan Jaiteh, the Goodwill Ambassador for Sports, who is the country's representative to the Norway Cup, hailed the wonderful performances of the team throughout the tournament, while thanking the Gambia government for supporting through the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Ebrima Saidy and Sainey Njie, who spoke on behalf of the team, thanked the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support to participate in the tournament.

"We want to thank the government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for taking the taxpayers' money to fund our trip to participate under the country's name in Norway," Ebrima said.

According to Njie, they would continue to lift the name of the country whenever they are supported for such tournaments

Ndey Marie Njie, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Lamin K. Saidykhan, deputy youth adviser, all hailed the boys for their great achievement.