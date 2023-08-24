Gambia: Let's Preserve Our Coastal Zones!

editorial

With over 80 km of coastline, The Gambia is among few African countries that boasts magnificent coastline to visit and relax during holidays.

This also reminds us about the importance of ensuring coastal protection measures and good management.

Also, estimates indicate that 60% of the country's total population resides along the coastal areas. Based on the foregoing, more efforts are needed to safeguard our coastal zones from its current state.

We have to be cognisant of the fact that any development comes with corresponding challenges. Amid the fast unpredictable weather patterns and human activities on the environment, countries are faced with pressure in dealing with 'the challenges of our time.'

It is no hidden secret that the alarming trend of destruction at which our coastal zone has come under mainly due to human activities, leaves much to be desired.

There is a need for rethink and immediate stoppage to all ongoing mining activities along the coastal zones.

A number of sand mining areas operating along the coastal areas are doing more harm than good. A good number of these operators are foreigners, who are only after making huge profits at the expense of the nation.

In our Tuesday's edition, the executive director of the National Environment Agency (NEA) has warned that The Gambia could lose its coastal settlements 'if the level of ongoing destruction to the environment continues'.

In the recent past, the intensity of human activities from sand mining to other unchecked activities along the beach leaves much to be desired.

Yes, The Gambia remains a leader in the sub-region when it comes to attracting a good number of tourist arrivals. Most of the tourists flock to the Smiling Coast of Africa to roam and have quality along 'our coast'.

But if stringent measures are not taken, the country will lose its gem due to the selfish interest of few.

As The Gambia competes with other destinations, it is high time we take a firm stance on some of the illegal activities being carried out along the coastal areas.

Planting more trees along the beach would also help a great deal towards the restoration of the environment cover.

To that end, we salute the launch of 5,000 coconut seedling Coastal Green Up initiative by Brikama Area Council in collaboration with National Environment Agency and the Global Climate Change Alliance GCCA+ at Tanjai as a move in the right direction.

Let's take ownership by preserving our environment. The Gambia is 'our only place we call our home.'