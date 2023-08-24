Gambia: Wagadou FC Regain Promotion to 2nd Division League

23 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Wagadou FC on Sunday regained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after defeating Sateba FC 1-0 in their provincial promotion play-off final clash played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Wagadou FC thrashed Second Infantry Battalion 3-0 in their semi-final match, while Sateba FC overcome Stone Circle FC on the same score line in their semi-final clash.

Both teams were keen to secure the significant three points to gain promotion to the country's Second Tier.

Ousman Sidibeh opened the scores for Wagadou FC in the 22nd minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Upper River Region based-club.

The win earns Wagadou FC a spot in the Second Division League.

Wagadou FC now joined Serrekunda United and Media United in the country's Second Tier.

Sateba FC will hang their boots until next year after losing to Wagadou FC in their Second Division League promotion play-off final match.

